World renowned Hall of Fame boxing trainer, Teddy Atlas, has weighed-in with his prediction ahead of the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight. The trainer has a keen involvement in both boxing and MMA, and is edging towards a Jake Paul win on Saturday night against Nate Diaz.

Paul vs Diaz Prediction: Teddy Atlas Backing ‘The Problem Child’ To Win

When it comes to boxing, it’s fair to say that Teddy Atlas knows a thing or two. Having had an involvement in the sport for decades, training multiple world champions, Teddy Atlas knows what he is talking about when it comes to boxing. Not to mention the fact that he has a keen involvement in MMA and has stellar knowledge when it comes to the UFC.

Atlas has trained the likes of heavyweight champion Michael Moorer, former two-weight world champion Timothy Bradley, other world champions such as Barry McGuigan and Donny Lalonde, as well as the likes of Alexander Povetkin and currently Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

The Hall of Fame boxing trainer is widely respected in boxing, and when he gives predictions and insights for fights, fans listen. Now, Atlas runs a very successful and popular YouTube channel – THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas. He regularly gives predications and insight into how he thinks big fights will play out.

This weekend is no different. Ahead of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz this Saturday night from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, the Hall of Fame boxing trainer has given his prediction. For this huge 185-pound super-fight, Atlas is siding with ‘The Problem Child’ to defeat Nate Diaz.

With just days until both men make their ring walks, US boxing fans can watch the Paul vs Diaz fight live on DAZN PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of both boxing fans and general Jake Paul fans.

With the fight almost upon us, Teddy Atlas has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Paul vs Diaz fight playing out. He is backing the Ohio man to win the fight, but by what method of victory does Atlas see this occurring?

Well, on a recent episode of his podcast, THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the legendary boxing coach had this to say on the Paul vs Diaz bout:

“Diaz, he can strike. He’s a tough guy. But again, he’s not hard to hit. The old timers would say in some of his fights he gets insulted if you miss him.

“He’s got a chin of granite, he’s got a hear of five lions, we know all that. But again, he’s now – as crazy as this sounds as he’s the guy with the history of fighting – he’s now in Jake Paul’s theatre.

“Jake Paul is the bigger guy, he gets the edge with that. He always gets the edge cause he’s the one putting these together.

“I have to go again with Jake Paul. Jake Paul has advanced enough, he’s developed enough. He throws a pretty good jab, he throws his punches pretty straight, especially his right hand with power.

I think he’s going to get an opportunity to control Diaz on the outside with his jab. You’re not going to mistake Diaz for an imitation of Floyd Mayweather. He ain’t going to be slipping and dipping, he’s going to be there.”

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -360 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

