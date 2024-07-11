Tannehill, Bakhtiari, & Others Still Available In NFL Free Agent Pool

One of the bigger names remaining on the NFL free agent market was scooped up on Thursday afternoon. It was announced that the Tennessee Titans had come to an agreement with safety Jamal Adams, the seven-year veteran safety who has played in just 10 combined games over the past two seasons.

Big Names Still Remain On NFL Free Agent Market

Breaking: The Titans have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent safety Jamal Adams, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/I8vLNs3UuJ — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2024

But there are still some veterans lingering in the free agent pool. Ryan Tannehill is perhaps the biggest name still remaining, and it appears that the soon-to-be 36-year-old quarterback will be without a team when training camps begin around the league. But he is certainly the most accomplished of any of the QBs that remain teamless, and is one injury to a starter away from signing a one-year deal as a veteran stop gap.

Another one of the names available is David Bakhtiari. The three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle was released by the Green Bay Packers in March after 11 years of service with the team, though the final stretch was injury-riddled. Bakhtiari has played in just 13 games combined over the past three seasons, with 11 of them coming in 2022. But he is still thought to be a legit NFL talent, and could be finding a new home once training camp rolls around and teams look to fill last-minute needs.

DBs Howard, Jackson Still Available

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Patrick Peterson wonders why so many “high-caliber” DBs are free agents. pic.twitter.com/PWhSnJCm6Y — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 5, 2024

Adams is off of the market, but there are still some high-profile defensive backs that remain unsigned. Xavien Howard has been one of the league’s top cornerbacks for the better part of the last 6 seasons, but he was slowed by injuries in 2023 and remains on the market after being released by the Dolphins. JC Jackson is still available as well, as he was released by the Patriots in his second stint with the team.

Other notable available players include Hunter Renfrow, Emmanual Ogbah, and DJ Humphries.

The exact terms of Adams’ deal with the Titans are not yet known, but the contract is of the single-year variety.