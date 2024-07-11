NFL

Tannehill, Bakhtiari, & Others Still Available In NFL Free Agent Pool

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz xmktihdu7fniazxkfcdb
rsz xmktihdu7fniazxkfcdb

One of the bigger names remaining on the NFL free agent market was scooped up on Thursday afternoon. It was announced that the Tennessee Titans had come to an agreement with safety Jamal Adams, the seven-year veteran safety who has played in just 10 combined games over the past two seasons.

Big Names Still Remain On NFL Free Agent Market

But there are still some veterans lingering in the free agent pool. Ryan Tannehill is perhaps the biggest name still remaining, and it appears that the soon-to-be 36-year-old quarterback will be without a team when training camps begin around the league. But he is certainly the most accomplished of any of the QBs that remain teamless, and is one injury to a starter away from signing a one-year deal as a veteran stop gap.

Another one of the names available is David Bakhtiari. The three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle was released by the Green Bay Packers in March after 11 years of service with the team, though the final stretch was injury-riddled. Bakhtiari has played in just 13 games combined over the past three seasons, with 11 of them coming in 2022. But he is still thought to be a legit NFL talent, and could be finding a new home once training camp rolls around and teams look to fill last-minute needs.

DBs Howard, Jackson Still Available

Adams is off of the market, but there are still some high-profile defensive backs that remain unsigned. Xavien Howard has been one of the league’s top cornerbacks for the better part of the last 6 seasons, but he was slowed by injuries in 2023 and remains on the market after being released by the Dolphins. JC Jackson is still available as well, as he was released by the Patriots in his second stint with the team.

Other notable available players include Hunter Renfrow, Emmanual Ogbah, and DJ Humphries.

The exact terms of Adams’ deal with the Titans are not yet known, but the contract is of the single-year variety.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz xmktihdu7fniazxkfcdb
NFL

LATEST Tannehill, Bakhtiari, & Others Still Available In NFL Free Agent Pool

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 11 2024
Jamal Adams Seahawks pic
NFL
Veteran safety Jamal Adams is signing a one-year contract with Tennessee Titans
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 11 2024

For the last four seasons, Jamal Adams was a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Adams had to deal with injuries in 2022 and 2023 that significantly limited his playing time….

5cae458d2400007600067c1f
NFL
Aaron Rodgers Still Wants To Play With Davante Adams
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 09 2024

When they were teammates playing for the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams created one of the best QB/WR connections in the NFL. They’ve both moved on to…

Jerry Hughes Texans pic
NFL
Veteran DE Jerry Hughes is returning to the Texans in 2024 for his 15th professional season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 09 2024
Aidan Hutchinson Lions pic
NFL
Aidan Hutchinson And Teammates Enjoying The Hype Around Detroit Lions: “We’re All Ready.”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 08 2024
Tom Brady
NFL
Tom Brady Proves He Can Still Throw In Star-Studded Beach Football Game During Offseason
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 05 2024
Daniel Jones
NFL
Giants GM Joe Schoen Will Give QB Daniel Jones One Last Chance At A New York Legacy
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 04 2024
Arrow to top