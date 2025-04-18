NFL

Aaron Rodgers left more questions than answers after his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show

Zach Wolpin
After the 2024 season, the Jets parted ways with veteran QB Aaron Rodgers. He was with New York for two seasons. The NFL draft is less than a week away, and Rodgers has yet to find a home for 2025.

On Thursday, Rodgers went on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” for a 45-minute interview. Rodgers has a strong relationship with McAfee, and it’s the only regular media appearance Rodgers tends to make. The four-time league MVP said all options are on the table this offseason. He could return in 2025 or retire this offseason. Aaron Rodgers is in no rush to make a decision.

What does the future hold for Aaron Rodgers?


Pat McAfee had free agent QB Aaron Rodgers on his ESPN talk show Thursday. When this was first announced, many media members believed Rodgers would announce where he is playing in 2025. However, Rodgers went on “The Pat McAfee Show” and had a long discussion. Thursday was Rodgers’ first time speaking publicly since he was released by the New York Jets.

Despite speaking with McAfee for 45 minutes, there was little to no clarity on Rodgers’ future. The 41-year-old is leaving all options on the table this offseason. Rodgers said that retirement is a possibility. Three teams have been linked to Aaron Rodgers this offseason. That includes the Giants, Steelers, and Vikings.

New York signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. They are out of the running for Rodgers. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Friday that the Vikings are comfortable moving forward with J.J. McCarthy in 2025. That leaves the Steelers. Pittsburgh’s decisions in the 2025 NFL draft could help Rodgers make up his mind. If the Steelers draft a QB, Rodgers might lose interest. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Aaron Rodgers. Has he already played his final NFL game, or will he suit up in 2025?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
