Veteran safety Jamal Adams is signing a one-year contract with Tennessee Titans

Zach Wolpin
For the last four seasons, Jamal Adams was a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Adams had to deal with injuries in 2022 and 2023 that significantly limited his playing time. On March 5, the Seahawks released the 28-year-old and he became a free agent. ESPN’s Turron Davenport reported that Adams is signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. 

This will be Adams’ third team in his professional career after three seasons with the Jets and four with the Seahawks. Former Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen left this offseason to take the DC position with the Giants. Tennessee hired Denard Wilson to be their new defensive coordinator. He was Jamal Adams’ defensive backs coach with the Jets. The 2024 season will be Adams’ eighth year in the NFL.

In his first season with the Seahawks, Jamal Adams proved to be a difference-maker for the Seahawks. Despite missing four games in 2020, Adams still earned his third-straight Pro Bowl selection and was second-team All-Pro. Additionally, his (9.5) sacks that season still stand as an NFL record for most sacks by a defensive back in one year. The following season, Adams played 12 games for the Seahawks and was not as productive as his 2020 campaign. During the first half of Week 1 in 2022, Adams tore the quadriceps tendon above his left knee.

This was a devastating injury and one that kept Adams off the field for over a season. He missed the first three games of the 2023 season because of it. On top of that, Adams was not himself in 2023 and he was eventually shut down by the Seahawks in December. It’s been an uphill battle over the last two seasons for the three-time Pro Bowler. Injuries have taken a toll on Adams and he said there was a point in time when he contemplated retirement.


Over his professional career, injuries have been a common issue for Jamal Adams. He has not played a full season since 2018, his second year in the NFL. Adams has played 80 games as a pro and has started in all of them. He’ll be competing for one of the starting safety spots this offseason and through training camp. Amani Hooker and Elijah Molden are listed as the current starting safeties. Hooker has been a starter for the last three seasons but has jumped between CB and safety. With the additions of Chidobe Awuzie and L’Jarius Sneed, Hooker will likely play safety again. Leaving Jamal Adams and Elijah Molden to battle for the other starting safety spot. Will it be the three-time Pro Bowler or the former third-round pick out of Washington?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

