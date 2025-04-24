NFL

Will any team trade up on Thursday night for generational prospect Travis Hunter?

Zach Wolpin
On Thursday, the first round of the 2025 NFL draft is in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Players have been waiting their whole lives to hear their name called by Commissioner Rodger Goodell. 

Arguably, the #1 storyline in this year’s draft is Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. He excelled at the collegiate level playing WR and CB. Hunter was a full-time starter at both positions. The 21-year-old believes he can start at WR and CB in the NFL. Travis Hunter is a player that several teams are targeting ahead of draft night. Will any team trade up on Thursday to select Travis Hunter?

Travis Hunter wants to play WR and CB in the NFL


Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Browns, Giants, and Patriots have taken calls about trading back. The player that other teams want to trade up for is Colorado’s Travis Hunter. All signs point to the Titans selecting Cam Ward with the #1 pick. Cleveland is on the board at #2, and they’ve received calls about trading back. What type of trade package could the Browns get for a team trading up for Hunter?

They would swap first-round picks in 2025 and would have to give up another future first. It would be incredibly tough for the Browns to pass up on a player like Hunter. Let’s say they take Penn State’s Abdul Carter at #2; that leaves the Giants on the board at #3. Would New York be comfortable selecting Travis Hunter? Russini reported that the Giants have taken calls about teams looking to trade up. The WR/CB is a generational prospect.

Regardless of who tries to trade up for Travis Hunter, they need to come with a massive trade haul. While the Browns and Giants are listening to offers, they need to upgrade their roster as well. Many scouts have Hunter as one of the few blue-chip prospects in the class of 2025. Most mock drafts have the Browns selecting Hunter with the second overall pick. Tune in to the draft Thursday night to see if any teams trade up to take Travis Hunter.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
