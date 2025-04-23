American Football

WATCH: Abdul Carter believes he will be picked by the New York Giants on Thursday

Zach Wolpin
On Thursday, April 24, the first round of the 2025 NFL draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tennessee informed teams looking to trade up that they’re staying with the #1 pick. 

The Titans are expected to select Miami’s Cam Ward. NFL insiders have reported that the Browns are expected to take Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with pick #2. On Wednesday, Abdul Carter spoke with the media. He was asked which team he has the best feeling about heading into the draft on Thursday. Carter responded and said “New York”, referring to the Giants.

Are the Giants a lock to take Abdul Carter with the third pick?


In 2025, draft analysts have said the first two picks feel like locks ahead of Thursday night. Tennessee will select QB Cam Ward, and the Browns will take WR/CB Travis Hunter. That leaves the Giants at #3 with several options. Do they take the best player available, trade back, or possibly take a QB of their own? On Wednesday, Penn State’s Abdul Carter spoke with the media.

He was asked which team he has the best feeling about heading into the draft. Without hesitation, Carter said, “Definitely New York,” referring to the Giants. In the same media session, Carter was asked what it would be like to play in New York, having Philadelphia roots. Carter responded and said, “Once I go to New York, I’m all New York – I’m going to have to leave Philly behind.”

Abdul Carter is not shy about his connection with the Giants. He’s had several visits with the team throughout the draft process. Carter is the top edge rusher in this year’s class, and he had a dominant senior season in 2024. His 24 tackles for loss led the entire country. He also recorded 12.0 sacks, 68 combined tackles, and was named an All-American. Carter has drawn comparisons to Cowboys’ Micah Parsons for several reasons. They both wore #11 at Penn State and play a similar style of football. We’ll see if the Giants draft Hunter on Thursday.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
