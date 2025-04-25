The Titans and Giants were the only teams to select a QB in the first round of the 2025 draft

On Thursday night, the first round of the 2025 NFL draft was in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It was an exciting time for the 32 players who heard their names called.

In the 2024 NFL draft, there were six QBs taken in the first 12 twelve picks. The same cannot be said for the 2025 NFL draft. Only two QBs were taken in the entire first round this year. The Titans selected Cam Ward with the #1 pick, and the Giants traded back into the first round to select Jaxson Dart at #25.

o/u 2.5 QBs drafted in the first round was one of the most heavily bet wagers at numerous sportsbooks today. Under 2.5 ✅ pic.twitter.com/MuFOdxSmCA — Covers (@Covers) April 25, 2025



One storyline entering the NFL draft on Thursday was the limited first-round QB talent. Many draft analysts had the Titans selecting Cam Ward from Miami with the #1 overall pick. That was a given. However, there were questions about whether a second QB would be taken in the first round. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart were potential targets for teams later in the first round.

In the end, it was the New York Giants who traded with the Texans. They gave up a 2025 second- and third-round pick, along with a 2026 third-round pick, to acquire the 25th pick in 2025. New York selected Jaxson Dart. That ended the run on QBs in the first round of this year’s draft. It’s the first time since 2015 that only two QBs have been taken in the first round. In 2015, it was Jameis Winston at #1 overall and Marcus Mariota at #2.

Tennessee lucked out and had the #1 pick in the draft. That gave them the luxury of selecting Cam Ward from Miami. However, the Giants had to be strategic and trade back for Dart. They had the #3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and selected Abdul Carter. General manager Joe Schoen had to be patient and wait for the right time to trade up. The biggest storyline on Day 2 is where Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders will be drafted. How far into the second round will the QB slip?