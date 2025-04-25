NFL

What is the best landing spot for Shedeur Sanders after falling to the second round?

Zach Wolpin
Entering the 2025 NFL draft, one of the biggest wild cards was Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. His draft grades were all over the place. ESPN’s Mel Kiper had him as the #1 QB available in this year’s class. 

Other scouts did not have a first-round grade on Sanders. On Thursday night, all 32 teams passed on Shedeur Sanders, and he slipped into the second round. What is the best landing spot for the 2025 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year?

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders was not selected in the first round of the 2025 draft

Shedeur Sanders has had a unique experience in his athletic career. There’s always been a spotlight on the 23-year-old. He’s the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. With that comes a substantial amount of pressure and fame. Throughout his collegiate career, Shedeur was coached by his father. He was at Jackson State for two seasons and then Colorado for another two.

With his father being an NFL legend, Shedeur Sanders has an immense amount of confidence. We’ve seen that through his career and the draft process. Despite the massive intrigue with Sanders, he was not selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Teams were not comfortable taking Sanders that high. Tennessee selected a QB with the #1 overall pick, and the Giants traded back into the first round at #25 to take a QB.

Heading into Day 2, what is the best landing spot for Shedeur? The biggest test will be in the second round, where the Browns hold two second-round picks. They traded back the #2 pick last night. Cleveland has the 33rd and 36th picks. The Browns have Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on their roster. Deshaun Watson is injured for the 2025 season. Would the Browns select Sanders as their possible franchise QB? Another landing spot for Shedeur is the Saints with the 40th pick. There was buzz that New Orleans would draft him in the first round. Tune in tonight to see where Sanders continues his career.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Arrow to top