In the 2019 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took LB Devin White with the 5th overall pick. He’s started in all 62 career games he’s played in over the last four seasons. Back in April, White requested a trade from the team. The Buccaneers had no intention of moving him.

For the first time since that trade request, White spoke to the media. He admitted he’s been “A little bit selfish”, but it’s because he wants to be their long-term guy. The 25-year-old will be playing on a fifth-year option worth $11.7 million for one season. At the end of 2023, White is an unrestricted free agent.

Devin White wants to be a player that the Buccaneers can rely on long-term

Update: #Bucs LB Devin White admits he’s been “A little bit selfish” with his trade request via @NFLSTROUD “I don’t think it’s just about being paid. I just want to be the long-term guy.” “I wanted to be that next guy. And we just didn’t make it happen when I wanted it to. And… https://t.co/IrcdZYzW0U pic.twitter.com/hyutgO0Mc1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 7, 2023



Evan Closky from WTSP reported from training camp today on Devin White’s first media available since requesting a trade. White said that after sitting down with Todd Bowles and Jason Licht, they came to “a good agreement”. He said he’s focused on the season now and plans to do better by the team moving forward.

While he wants to remain with the Bucs, White also wants to get paid fairly as well. Batimore’s Roquan Smith tops the market for LBs at a $20 million annual average value (AAV). Additionally, Chicago signed Tremaine Edmunds to a deal worth $18 million AAV. In three of his first four seasons with the Bucs, White has had at least 124 combined tackles.

Bucs linebacker Devin White addressed his asking for a trade this off-season, saying he was a little selfish but his focus is on helping his team win games and working to stay in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/IDZ4O2ehyL — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 7, 2023



The 25-year-old is somewhat betting on himself this season. He’s not guaranteed a long-term deal by the Bucs and will have to have a strong season to show why he’s worth the investment. In the first two seasons of his NFL career, White missed four total games. He’s played in all 17 games for Tampa Bay over the last two seasons. White was a key piece of the Buccaneers’ championship run in 2020.