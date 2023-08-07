NFL

Tampa Bay’s Devin White admitted he’s been ‘A little bit selfish’ since his trade request in April

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Devin White Bucs pic
Devin White Bucs pic

In the 2019 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took LB Devin White with the 5th overall pick. He’s started in all 62 career games he’s played in over the last four seasons. Back in April, White requested a trade from the team. The Buccaneers had no intention of moving him. 

For the first time since that trade request, White spoke to the media. He admitted he’s been “A little bit selfish”, but it’s because he wants to be their long-term guy. The 25-year-old will be playing on a fifth-year option worth $11.7 million for one season. At the end of 2023, White is an unrestricted free agent.

Devin White wants to be a player that the Buccaneers can rely on long-term


Evan Closky from WTSP reported from training camp today on Devin White’s first media available since requesting a trade. White said that after sitting down with Todd Bowles and Jason Licht, they came to “a good agreement”. He said he’s focused on the season now and plans to do better by the team moving forward.

While he wants to remain with the Bucs, White also wants to get paid fairly as well. Batimore’s Roquan Smith tops the market for LBs at a $20 million annual average value (AAV). Additionally, Chicago signed Tremaine Edmunds to a deal worth $18 million AAV. In three of his first four seasons with the Bucs, White has had at least 124 combined tackles.


The 25-year-old is somewhat betting on himself this season. He’s not guaranteed a long-term deal by the Bucs and will have to have a strong season to show why he’s worth the investment. In the first two seasons of his NFL career, White missed four total games. He’s played in all 17 games for Tampa Bay over the last two seasons. White was a key piece of the Buccaneers’ championship run in 2020.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Devin White Bucs pic
NFL

LATEST Tampa Bay’s Devin White admitted he’s been ‘A little bit selfish’ since his trade request in April

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  17min
NKeal Harry Bears pic
NFL
The Vikings signed former first-round pick N’Keal Harry to add WR depth to their roster
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

With the last pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected WR N’Keal Harry. The 25-year-old spent three seasons with New England before being traded…

Adams and Jacobs Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders’ Davante Adams is ‘not happy’ that RB Josh Jacobs remains unsigned heading into 2023
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

This offseason, the RB dilemma has affected multiple teams around the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders happen to be one of them. As it stands, Josh Jacobs still remains unsigned…

Justin Houston Ravens pic
NFL
The Carolina Panthers have signed veteran pass-rusher Justin Houston to a one-year deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
Myles Jack Steelers pic
NFL
The Eagles have signed Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to one-year deals as depth to their roster
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
rsz nfc divisional playoffs dallas cowboys v san francisco 49ers
NFL
NFL: Jets, Patriots Have Interest In Ezekiel Elliot, Cowboys In The Mix Too
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 6 2023
rsz trey lance 49ers trainingcamp getty 1580965978
NFL
NFL: Trey Lance, Zach Wilson Could Get Traded This Season, Says Cowherd
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 5 2023
Arrow to top