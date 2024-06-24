Looking to make it 3 of 3 in EURO 2024 Group A, hosts Germany squared off against Switzerland at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Sunday night (June 23). Die Mannschaft were on top for most of the night, but could not secure maximum points against the Swiss army. It ended 1-1 on Matchday 3, securing Group A top spot for Germany and a runners-up place for Switzerland.

Switzerland Score Against Run Of Play In The First Half

Having claimed 5-1 and 2-0 wins over Scotland and Hungary, respectively, Germany came into the Matchday 3 clash against Switzerland as overwhelming favorites. As expected, they started the game strongly, setting up camp in the Swiss half and mounting one attack after another. Their relentless pressure seemingly bore fruit in the 17th minute, when Robert Andrich found the back of the net from outside the area. However, a VAR check chalked out Germany’s lead, as Jamal Musiala had fouled Michel Aebischer in the passage of play leading up to the goal. Andrich must have been gutted by it, as the belter would have been his first international goal for the senior team.

Having survived a massive scare, Switzerland got their noses in front in the 28th minute, courtesy of a fine bit of play by Fabian Rieder, Remo Freuler, and Dan Ndoye. Rieder recovered the ball in midfield and laid it off to Freuler making an overlapping run down the right flank. The Bologna midfielder chipped an early cross into the area and Ndoye applied an impeccable toe-poke to take the ball beyond the in-form Manuel Neuer and into the roof of the net. Germany could not find an answer in the first half and went into the break trailing.

Germany Strike Late To Salvage Draw

After a subdued first 45, Germany came into the second half with the bit between their teeth. Five minutes in, Musiala breached the final third and dispatched a goal-bound strike from just outside the area. Yann Sommer, however, was in the perfect position to block it, but could not parry it out of danger, with Ilkay Gundogan latching on to the loose ball. Luckily for the underdogs, the Barcelona man did not make the best connection with the ball and sent it behind for a goal kick. He missed the target once more in the 64th minute, failing to keep Joshua Kimmich’s cross on target. Four minutes later, it was Kai Havertz’s chance to miss from close range, with him pushing his header well over the crossbar.

In the 83rd minute, Switzerland seemingly put the game to bed, as Ruben Vargas applied a delectable finish to beat Neuer. However, his celebration was short-lived, as the linesman ruled out the goal for offside. Five minutes later, Granit Xhaka dispatched a piledriver from outside the area, drawing an incredible save from Neuer.

Two minutes into injury time, Germany finally got the goal they were hunting for. Substitute Niclas Fullkrug scored the equalizer, applying a thumping header to another substitute David Raum’s impeccable cross from the left wing. Fans inside the stadium erupted in elation, commending their team for pushing hard right until the last blast of the whistle.

Switzerland will place their Round-of-16 game against Group B runners-up on Saturday evening (June 29). Later that night, Germany will lock horns with the runners-up of Group C.