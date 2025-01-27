Super Bowl 2025: Kansas City and Philadelphia to play for the second time in three postseasons

Only one game remains in the 2024 NFL season. The AFC and NFC championship games were played on Sunday, January 26. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Commanders 55-23 to advance to the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won the AFC championship 32- 29 against Buffalo. The Eagles and Chiefs will meet in the Super Bowl for the second time in three postseasons. According to odds via BetOnline, Kansas City is favored by two points in Super Bowl 59.

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of Jan. 27, 2025

Super Bowl 59 is a rematch of Super Bowl 57



Just two Super Bowls ago, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Philadelphia Eagles, It was a back-and-forth game but the Chiefs ended up winning 38-35. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have won two straight Super Bowls and they’re looking to make it a third. Standing in their way are the NFC champion, Philadelphia Eagles. Offseason additions through the draft and free agency have taken the Eagles to a new level.

Philadelphia’s most important acquisition ahead of the 2024 season was RB Saquon Barkley. The Giants let him walk and the Eagles were quick to sign him. Barkley led the NFL in rushing yards during the regular season and he’s dominating in the playoffs. He had three rushing touchdowns in the NFC championship game. Another under-the-radar addition for the Eagles has been the defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. He has the Eagles defense playing at an elite level in the playoffs and they’ll have their biggest test yet in the Super Bowl.

Playing in their third straight Super Bowl on February 9 is Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City had played in five of the last six Super Bowls. In two weeks, the Chiefs have a chance to add to their historic run. They could become the first team in the modern Super Bowl era to win three straight championships. Patrick Mahomes has been in this moment plenty of times and he’ll try and add to his legacy. Will the Chiefs win yet another Super Bowl or will the Eagles take down the reigning champs?