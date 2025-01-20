NFL

AFC Championship: Chiefs and Bills to meet for the second time in five years

Zach Wolpin
Fans of the NFL were excited on Sunday when the Bills beat the Ravens. Buffalo punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game and a rematch vs. Kansas City. Since 2018, the Chiefs and Bills have had a bitter rivalry where no love has been lost.

For the second time in the last five years, Kansas City and Buffalo will meet in the conference championship. This will be their ninth meeting since the start of the 2018 season including the playoffs. Additionally, the series is tied 4-4 with Buffalo winning their last matchup. According to odds via BetOnline, the Chiefs are one-point favorites to win the AFC Championship.

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of Jan. 20, 2025

The Chiefs and Bills will face off for the second time this season


When the Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday, it will be the 57th all-time meeting between Buffalo and Kansas City. It will be their seventh postseason matchup. Since 2018, the Bills and Chiefs have played eight times. The series is split 4-4 and one team will be victorious this Sunday. Earlier this season, Buffalo was at home and beat the Chiefs 30-21. At the time, that was Kansas City’s first loss of the regular season. They ended the year 15-2 but that was the only loss where they played all of their starters.

Kansas City and Buffalo are meeting in the AFC Championship game for the second time in the last five seasons. In 2020, the Chiefs beat the Bills 38-24 in the conference championship. Buffalo knows what stands in the way of what they want to accomplish. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been the model of consistency for the rest of the NFL. Josh Allen and the Bills have fallen short to the Chiefs when it has mattered most. The Bills are eager to rewrite history this Sunday and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. Can they go to Arrowhead Stadium and beat the Chiefs?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
