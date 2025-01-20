Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, Quinyon Mitchell avoided ‘major’ injuries on Sunday

With a 28-22 win on Sunday afternoon, the Eagles have punched their ticket to the NFC Championship game. Philadelphia was at home in the divisional round vs. the Rams. Los Angeles made it a one-score game in the fourth quarter. However, the Eagles’ defense stood tall and did not let the Rams score a touchdown.

Against the Rams, the Eagles came away with injuries to two key players. On offense, QB Jalen Hurts had his knee bent awkwardly on a tackle attempt by the Rams. Hurts played with a brace on his left knee for the remainder of the game. Defensively, Philadelphia lost rookie CB Quinyon Mitchell to a shoulder injury. He did not return to the game but there is optimism Mitchell can play in the conference championship.

Jalen Hurts and Quinyon Mitchell suffered injuries in the divisional round

From @GMFB: The #Eagles had a couple key players banged up, but it appears Jalen Hurts and Quinyon Mitchell did not suffer major injuries. pic.twitter.com/uC2JcEqjTb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2025



Eagles fans can have a small sigh of relief on Monday after the news from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He reported that Jalen Hurts and Quinyon Mitchell avoided “major” injuries against the Rams. Philadelphia is one win away from making an appearance in the Super Bowl. The last thing they need is to lose another player for the season. That happened to the Eagles in the wildcard round. Nkobe Dean suffered a season-ending injury.

In the second half of their win vs. the Rams, QB Jalen Hurts was tackled awkwardly and bent his knee. Hurts finished the game and was limited. He did not look like the same player who rushed for a career-long 44-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Rookie CB Quinyon Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury vs. LA and was later ruled out. The 23-year-old told reporters that he is “good” and that he could play in the NFC Championship. Mitchell started 16 games for the Eagles in 2024 and has been a key piece of their defense. We’ll see how Jalen Hurts and Quinyon Mitchell progress throughout the week.