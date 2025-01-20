NFL

Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, Quinyon Mitchell avoided ‘major’ injuries on Sunday

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic 1
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic 1

With a 28-22 win on Sunday afternoon, the Eagles have punched their ticket to the NFC Championship game. Philadelphia was at home in the divisional round vs. the Rams. Los Angeles made it a one-score game in the fourth quarter. However, the Eagles’ defense stood tall and did not let the Rams score a touchdown. 

Against the Rams, the Eagles came away with injuries to two key players. On offense, QB Jalen Hurts had his knee bent awkwardly on a tackle attempt by the Rams. Hurts played with a brace on his left knee for the remainder of the game. Defensively, Philadelphia lost rookie CB Quinyon Mitchell to a shoulder injury. He did not return to the game but there is optimism Mitchell can play in the conference championship.

Jalen Hurts and Quinyon Mitchell suffered injuries in the divisional round


Eagles fans can have a small sigh of relief on Monday after the news from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He reported that Jalen Hurts and Quinyon Mitchell avoided “major” injuries against the Rams. Philadelphia is one win away from making an appearance in the Super Bowl. The last thing they need is to lose another player for the season. That happened to the Eagles in the wildcard round. Nkobe Dean suffered a season-ending injury.

In the second half of their win vs. the Rams, QB Jalen Hurts was tackled awkwardly and bent his knee. Hurts finished the game and was limited. He did not look like the same player who rushed for a career-long 44-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Rookie CB Quinyon Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury vs. LA and was later ruled out. The 23-year-old told reporters that he is “good” and that he could play in the NFC Championship. Mitchell started 16 games for the Eagles in 2024 and has been a key piece of their defense. We’ll see how Jalen Hurts and Quinyon Mitchell progress throughout the week.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn pic
NFL

LATEST Lions coaching change: Dan Campbell expects to lose coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 20 2025
Chiefs and Bills pic
NFL
AFC Championship: Chiefs and Bills to meet for the second time in five years
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 20 2025

Fans of the NFL were excited on Sunday when the Bills beat the Ravens. Buffalo punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game and a rematch vs. Kansas City. Since…

Jalen Hurts Eagles pic 1
NFL
Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, Quinyon Mitchell avoided ‘major’ injuries on Sunday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 20 2025

With a 28-22 win on Sunday afternoon, the Eagles have punched their ticket to the NFC Championship game. Philadelphia was at home in the divisional round vs. the Rams. Los…

Matthew Stafford Rams
NFL
Rams Depth Chart: Matthew Stafford will ponder retirement this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 20 2025
Joe Mixon Texans pic 1
NFL
Texans injury report: Joe Mixon (ankle) will play Saturday vs. the Chiefs barring a setback
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 17 2025
Zay Flowers Ravens pic 2
NFL
Ravens injury update: Zay Flowers (knee) will likely miss his second-straight playoff game
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 17 2025
Klint Kubiak Saints pic
NFL
Seattle Seahawks: Klint Kubiak is in line to be the team’s next offensive coordinator
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 17 2025
Arrow to top