The NBA world was filled with disappointment when Steph Curry announced he would miss the All-Star game this season after picking up an injury against the Mavericks, and the superstar has finally given a timeline on when he is expected to return to action.

Curry picked up a serious injury against the Mavericks at the beginning of February and he was forced to exit the court early even after trying to play on his injured leg.

Scans after the game revealed that Curry had suffered from partial tears in two lower-leg ligaments which will keep the superstar out for ‘a few weeks’ meaning he will miss the All-Star game this season.

Watch Steph Curry’s left leg the whole time here. This where he got hurt, limped bad and later had to go to the locker room pic.twitter.com/UGrUJXkjKY — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 5, 2023

Curry was selected as a starter in the exhibition match for a ninth time in his career, however injury means that this season Steph won’t feature in the game for the first time since 2020.

Despite the bad news about Curry’s injury, Warriors fans will be encouraged by the hope that their star player has to return to the court shortly after the All-Star game this weekend.

“It’s all dictated around how this heals. This is different than the shoulder (injury), where it was pretty predictable where I would be able to get to a point where I could play and not re-injure it or put myself in jeopardy out there on the floor.

Steph Curry holds his 2023 NBA All-Star Game jersey for the first time pic.twitter.com/VQLtAB1yGk — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 14, 2023

“This one’s different because ligaments can heal on all different types of timelines. So there’s like a window for each checkpoint. After the All-Star break, I’m going to hopefully get back on the court. Then depending on how things go from there, you can start to key in on a specific date to get back.”

Steph is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season and will be eager to get back on the court top help the Warriors with their playoff and Championship push this season.

