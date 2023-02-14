Site News

Steph Curry Hoping To Return To Action Shortly After All-Star Game

Olly Taliku
The NBA world was filled with disappointment when Steph Curry announced he would miss the All-Star game this season after picking up an injury against the Mavericks, and the superstar has finally given a timeline on when he is expected to return to action.

Curry picked up a serious injury against the Mavericks at the beginning of February and he was forced to exit the court early even after trying to play on his injured leg.

Scans after the game revealed that Curry had suffered from partial tears in two lower-leg ligaments which will keep the superstar out for ‘a few weeks’ meaning he will miss the All-Star game this season.

Curry was selected as a starter in the exhibition match for a ninth time in his career, however injury means that this season Steph won’t feature in the game for the first time since 2020.

Despite the bad news about Curry’s injury, Warriors fans will be encouraged by the hope that their star player has to return to the court shortly after the All-Star game this weekend.

“It’s all dictated around how this heals. This is different than the shoulder (injury), where it was pretty predictable where I would be able to get to a point where I could play and not re-injure it or put myself in jeopardy out there on the floor.

“This one’s different because ligaments can heal on all different types of timelines. So there’s like a window for each checkpoint. After the All-Star break, I’m going to hopefully get back on the court. Then depending on how things go from there, you can start to key in on a specific date to get back.”

Steph is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season and will be eager to get back on the court top help the Warriors with their playoff and Championship push this season.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
