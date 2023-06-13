Stefon Diggs Absent From Mandatory Minicamp

Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been absent from the Bills mandatory minicamp.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Bills WR Stefon Diggs is NOT in mandatory minicamp. Coach Sean McDermott says he’s: “Very concerned.” (via @JoeBuscaglia) pic.twitter.com/jnEFGesac6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 13, 2023

Head coach Sean McDermott said that he is “very concerned” that Diggs never showed up. This could mean that he is either “holding out” or is just simply unhappy with the team for some unknown reason.

This has happened before as Diggs expressed the same type of feeling when he was in Minnesota. So this is nothing new for Diggs himself. The Bills should be concerned.

#Bills WR Stefon Diggs, who is absent from mandatory minicamp today, is making $24.415 million in 2023, including a $22.745M signing bonus as part of a March restructure. A mountain of dead cap means his contract isn’t really tradeable from Buffalo’s end. An unusual situation. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 13, 2023

Diggs, who played a pivotal role in the Bills’ success last season, is a key player for the team, and his absence has raised some eyebrows and sparked speculation.

The absence of a prominent player like Diggs from a mandatory team event naturally leads to questions about the reasons behind it. However, it’s important to note that without official statements from Diggs or the Bills organization, any conclusions drawn would be purely speculative.

There could be several reasons for Diggs’ absence. In some cases, players might choose to skip mandatory minicamps as a form of leverage in contract negotiations. However, Diggs had signed a multi-year extension with the Bills last off-season, making this less likely.

It’s also worth considering that Diggs’ absence could be related to his desire for additional rest and recovery. The NFL season is physically demanding, and players often use the off-season to recover and prepare for the upcoming year.

If Diggs were to miss any sort of time, wide receivers Gabe Davis and Kalil Shakir along with newly drafted rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid would have increased workloads as the receiving threats for Josh Allen.