NFL

Stefon Diggs Absent From Mandatory Minicamp

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
diggs
diggs

Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been absent from the Bills mandatory minicamp.

 

Head coach Sean McDermott said that he is “very concerned” that Diggs never showed up. This could mean that he is either “holding out” or is just simply unhappy with the team for some unknown reason.

This has happened before as Diggs expressed the same type of feeling when he was in Minnesota. So this is nothing new for Diggs himself. The Bills should be concerned.

 

Diggs, who played a pivotal role in the Bills’ success last season, is a key player for the team, and his absence has raised some eyebrows and sparked speculation.

The Buffalo Bills are +135 to win the AFC East according to New York betting sites.

https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/KkmBSSRlFhT36jWcDiTlkKotFtw=/0x0:5028x3351/1200x800/filters:focal(2278x347:3082x1151)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71894468/usa_today_19839629.0.jpg

The absence of a prominent player like Diggs from a mandatory team event naturally leads to questions about the reasons behind it. However, it’s important to note that without official statements from Diggs or the Bills organization, any conclusions drawn would be purely speculative.

There could be several reasons for Diggs’ absence. In some cases, players might choose to skip mandatory minicamps as a form of leverage in contract negotiations. However, Diggs had signed a multi-year extension with the Bills last off-season, making this less likely.

It’s also worth considering that Diggs’ absence could be related to his desire for additional rest and recovery. The NFL season is physically demanding, and players often use the off-season to recover and prepare for the upcoming year.

If Diggs were to miss any sort of time, wide receivers Gabe Davis and Kalil Shakir along with newly drafted rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid would have increased workloads as the receiving threats for Josh Allen.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz ap23023847028931
NFL

LATEST Mahomes, Other Chiefs Players Dominate PFF Position Rankings

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
rsz 12352421940
NFL
NFL: Multiple Players Holding Out From Patriots Mandatory Mini-Camp
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 12 2023

Teams around the NFL are starting their mandatory off-season mini-camps this week, including the New England Patriots. But head coach Bill Belichick might notice that some familiar faces are missing…

rsz 06saquon 1 videosixteenbynine3000
NFL
Saquon Barkley Will Not Be At Giants Mini-Camp This Week
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 12 2023

Saquon Barkley has one year left on his contract with the New York Giants, and he is apparently ready to hold out until a new deal gets done. Barkley was…

rsz kyle shanahan 091822 getty ftr
NFL
NFL: This Crazy Statstic Shows The Dominance Of Kyle Shanahan
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 12 2023
rsz 14500998230
NFL
DeAndre Hopkins May Value Money And Opportunity Over Winning
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 11 2023
Hunter
NFL
Minnesota Vikings Fielding Trade Calls For Danielle Hunter
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 7 2023
1450099823.0
NFL
DeAndre Hopkins To Visit Tennessee Titans
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 7 2023
Arrow to top