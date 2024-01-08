NFL

Steelers Injury Report: T.J. Watt suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain and will miss their first playoff game vs. Buffalo

There are several premier edge rushers in the NFL and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt is near the top of that list. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and has three first-team All-Pro selections in seven seasons. Watt could be in line to get his fourth for his 2023 campaign. On Sunday, the Steelers got a big win vs. the Ravens and got some help from the Titans to secure a playoff spot. 

However, All-Pro LB T.J. Watt suffered an unfortunate injury vs. Baltimore. Watt had a teammate accidentally fall on his leg and the Steelers feared it was the worse-case scenario. Luckily, it was only a grade 2 MCL sprain and there was no tearing of the ACL. That would have ended his season for good. There is a chance that Watt can return in a few weeks with a brace, but that means the Steelers need to win a few playoff games. They’ll have to start with beating the red-hot Buffalo Bills this Sunday on the road.

T.J. Watt will not be available for Pittsburgh’s first playoff game vs. Buffalo this Sudnay


In 2023, T.J. Watt started and played in all 17 regular season games for the Steelers. His (19.0) sacks this season led the NFL, the third time he’s done that in seven seasons. Watt is one of, if not the best defensive players in the league. Pittsburgh will miss his production on Sunday vs. Buffalo. The Steelers snuck into the playoffs this season and they’ll be missing their best player vs. Josh Allen and the Bills.

Heading into Week 18, Watt was tied with Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson (17.0) for the most sacks this season. Watt was able to sack Ravens’ QB Tyler Huntley twice before he exited in the third quarter with an MCL sprain. He got the sacks record in 2023, but at what cost? The Steelers will be hurting on defense this Sunday without the production of T.J. Watt.


After T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith has the second-most sacks of any Steeler in 2023 with (7.0). That is still (11.0) fewer sacks than Watt has this season. For Watt to have a realistic chance at returning this season, the Steelers will need to win at least two games. That would put the Steelers in the AFC championship game if that were to happen. First, they’ll play the Bills in the wild-card round this Sunday. Pittsburgh will be taking it one game at a time.

