Steelers News: Mike Tomlin Says “We Gotta Make Some Changes”

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Sunday’s game as 3-point favorites over the Houston Texans, and had a good chance of pushing their record to 3-1 and keeping pace for the AFC North lead. But things fell apart for Mike Tomlin and company against a rookie quarterback, and the coach had some interesting comments after Pittsburgh’s disappointing loss.

Changes Will Be Coming For The Steelers, Says Tomlin

Texans quarterback CJ Stroud had a strong performance in leading his team to a 30-6 victory. He threw for 300+ yards for the second time in four games, and added two touchdowns to bring his total on the year to 6, and he has yet to throw an interception. His connection with Nico Harris is apparent, as the wide receiver caught 7 passes for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The story was the opposite for the Steelers. Kenny Pickett struggled to get anything going for the offense, accumulating 114 passing yards and throwing an interception. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky in the third quarter, who had just 18 yards passing in relief.

Pittsburgh falls to 2-2 on the season, and have dropped one of the games on their schedule that should have been an easy win. Pickett’s status going forward is unknown, but a quarterback change may be in the cards regardless.

Matt Canada Could Be On The Hot Seat

Mike Tomlin asked if there’s going to be changes, he says emphatically, “Hell yeah there’s going to be changes.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 1, 2023

In his post game press conference, Tomlin was asked if he was thinking about making any changes. He was blunt with his answer:

Hell yeah we gotta make some changes. That was an ugly product we put out there today. So we’re not going to do the same things and hope for a different outcome. What those changes are, we’ll put together a plan.

The changes may go deeper than just making a substitution at quarterback. The team may have to roll with Trubisky going forward, whom Tomlin said he was comfortable with, but the job of offensive coordinator Matt Canada may not be safe.

There were rumors of Canada’s position with the team being anything but secure, and Sunday’s poor offensive showing may have been the nail in the coffin. When Tomlin says that changes are coming, they could have more to do with the coaching staff than the depth chart.

Things won’t get any easier for the Steelers, as they will take on the division-leading Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.

