Steelers Injury Report: Cam Heyward To Miss Multiple Weeks

Owen Jones
Pittsburgh Steelers captain and leader of the defensive line Cam Heyward is set to miss multiple weeks with a groin injury.

 

Heyward left the blowout loss against the San Francisco 49ers, but re-entered the game shortly after. However, it appeared to not be a good idea as he is set to miss some time with the groin injury. Heyward has been a perennial Pro Bowler for most of his career. He has spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is one of their leader on defense. Him heading to injured reserve is within the realm of possibility. Being placed on IR, however, would mean he would miss a minimum of four games. Losing one of your stalwarts on the defensive line is a tough blow to any team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are +700 to win the AFC North according to Pennsylvania sportsbooks.

Diontae Johnson

On the other side of the ball wide receiver Diontae Johnson left the game with a hamstring injury and was quickly ruled out from the game. This is also not a good sign as hamstring injuries can linger and Johson will likely miss a few weeks because of it. The Week 1 injury bug plagued many teams and unfortunately the Steelers were one of them. Look for second-year wide receiver George Pickens and Calvin Austin to get more targets in Johnson’s absence.

The Steelers also have proven NFL veteran Allen Robinson. He was not what he once was when he played for the Jaguars and Bears, but he can provide added depth and a good veteran presence with this young receiving core. The Steelers face off against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on September 18th.

