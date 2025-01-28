NFL

Steelers are ‘unlikely’ to bring back Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2025

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Russell Wilson and Justin Fields pic
Russell Wilson and Justin Fields pic

In 2024, the Pittsburgh Steelers finished 10-7. Dating back to the AFC championship in 2017, Pittsburgh has lost six straight playoff games. The Steelers had a first-round exit in 2024 with a 28-14 loss to the Ravens. 

This past season, two QBs started at least six games for the Steelers. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are set to be free agents this offseason. Team owner and president Art Rooney said it’s “unlikely” that Pittsburgh will bring back Wilson and Fields in 2025.

Which QB is most likely to be re-signed by the Steelers?


Russell Wilson and Justin Fields entered the 2024 season on one-year deals with the Steelers. During training camp in July, Wilson aggravated his calf. With the 36-year-old, not 100%, the team turned to backup Justin Fields for the first six games of the 2024 season. Fields went 4-2 in six starts but Russell Wilson was handed the starting job in Week 7 vs. the Jets. Despite the team having a winning record, Mike Tomlin trusted his guy and played the veteran QB.

Tomlin looked like a genius as the Steelers won their first five games with Russell Wilson as their starter. However, that quickly fell apart for the final eight games of the season, including playoffs. Pittsburgh ended the year on a five-game losing streak and was bounced in the first round of the postseason. With Wilson and Fields set to be free agents, the Steelers need to make a decision this offseason. Which QB should come back in 2025?

Just three seasons ago, the Steelers used a first-round pick on QB Kenny Pickett. He lasted two seasons with the Steelers and is a member of the Eagles in 2024. Pittsburgh has the 21st pick in the 2025 NFL draft. There are reports that the team is keeping an eye on Jalen Milroe from Alabama. Even if the team drafts a rookie QB, they need to bring back a competent backup. Russell Wilson seems to be a logical choice for Pittsburgh despite the rough end to the season. He’s an experienced QB who could start the season if a rookie is not ready for Week 1. Or the team could take a chance again on Justin Fields. What will the Steelers do at QB this offseason?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Matt Eberflus Bears pic
NFL

LATEST Matt Eberflus will be the next defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 28 2025
Russell Wilson and Justin Fields pic
NFL
Steelers are ‘unlikely’ to bring back Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 28 2025

In 2024, the Pittsburgh Steelers finished 10-7. Dating back to the AFC championship in 2017, Pittsburgh has lost six straight playoff games. The Steelers had a first-round exit in 2024…

Malik Nabers Giants pic
NFL
Malik Nabers is Amon-Ra St. Brown’s injury replacement for the 2025 Pro Bowl
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 27 2025

The 2024 season was a struggle for the New York Giants. For the eighth time in 10 seasons, they had a losing record. New York finished 3-14 in 2024.  One…

Patrick Mahomes Chiefs pic
NFL
Patrick Mahomes has the second most playoff wins (17) by a QB in NFL history
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 27 2025
Super Bowl 59 logo
NFL
Super Bowl 2025: Kansas City and Philadelphia to play for the second time in three postseasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 27 2025
Josh Allen Bills pic
NFL
Josh Allen and the Bills ‘did not get it done’ in a loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 27 2025
Jayden Daniels Commanders pic 1
NFL
Jayden Daniels can make NFL history this Sunday in the NFC championship game
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 24 2025
Arrow to top