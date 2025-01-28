Steelers are ‘unlikely’ to bring back Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2025

In 2024, the Pittsburgh Steelers finished 10-7. Dating back to the AFC championship in 2017, Pittsburgh has lost six straight playoff games. The Steelers had a first-round exit in 2024 with a 28-14 loss to the Ravens.

This past season, two QBs started at least six games for the Steelers. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are set to be free agents this offseason. Team owner and president Art Rooney said it’s “unlikely” that Pittsburgh will bring back Wilson and Fields in 2025.

Which QB is most likely to be re-signed by the Steelers?



Russell Wilson and Justin Fields entered the 2024 season on one-year deals with the Steelers. During training camp in July, Wilson aggravated his calf. With the 36-year-old, not 100%, the team turned to backup Justin Fields for the first six games of the 2024 season. Fields went 4-2 in six starts but Russell Wilson was handed the starting job in Week 7 vs. the Jets. Despite the team having a winning record, Mike Tomlin trusted his guy and played the veteran QB.

Tomlin looked like a genius as the Steelers won their first five games with Russell Wilson as their starter. However, that quickly fell apart for the final eight games of the season, including playoffs. Pittsburgh ended the year on a five-game losing streak and was bounced in the first round of the postseason. With Wilson and Fields set to be free agents, the Steelers need to make a decision this offseason. Which QB should come back in 2025?

Just three seasons ago, the Steelers used a first-round pick on QB Kenny Pickett. He lasted two seasons with the Steelers and is a member of the Eagles in 2024. Pittsburgh has the 21st pick in the 2025 NFL draft. There are reports that the team is keeping an eye on Jalen Milroe from Alabama. Even if the team drafts a rookie QB, they need to bring back a competent backup. Russell Wilson seems to be a logical choice for Pittsburgh despite the rough end to the season. He’s an experienced QB who could start the season if a rookie is not ready for Week 1. Or the team could take a chance again on Justin Fields. What will the Steelers do at QB this offseason?