Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly ‘love’ Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Zach Wolpin
In the 2024 season, the Steelers finished 10-7. They made the playoffs but lost 28-14 to the Ravens in the wildcard round. Pittsburgh has lost their last six playoff games and the team is searching for answers. 

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both free agents in 2025. The Steelers could turn to the NFL draft to get their next franchise QB. Andrew Fillipponi is a radio host in Pittsburgh. He noted that the Steelers reportedly “love” Alabama QB Jalen Milroe. Fillipponi said that the Steelers view Milroe as a first-round talent.

Are the Steelers going to draft Jalen Milroe?


Jalen Milroe is a red-shirt junior who declared for the NFL draft last month. He played four seasons with Alabama and was the full-time starter for two years. Milroe was 26-1 in his 27 starts in 2023 and 2024. The biggest knock on Milroe coming out of the draft is his lack of consistency as a passer. We saw a similar discussion when Lamar Jackson was coming out of college. However, he won the Heisman Trophy and Milroe was far from that in his 2024 campaign.

After 23 passing touchdowns and just six interceptions in 2023, Milroe only threw 16 touchdowns in 2024 and had 11 interceptions. While Milroe regressed as a passer, he did improve as a mobile QB. Being able to scramble and have designed QB runs is one of Milroe’s biggest strength’s coming out of college. In 2024, he had a career-high 726 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. Despite Milroe still needing some work as a passer, there are teams with interest in the 2025 draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly “love” Jalen Milroe and believe he could be their next franchise QB. Next week, head coach Mike Tomlin will be at the Senior Bowl and will see Milroe in person. There will be a team that takes a chance on Jalen Milroe in the 2025 draft. The question is, how high does he get drafted? Getting selected in the second round seems logical for Milroe but several teams need a QB in 2025.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
