Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Tomlin on the hot seat after a sixth-straight playoff loss

Zach Wolpin
In 2024, the Steelers finished 10-7. For the 18th consecutive season, the team hasn’t finished with a losing record. Mike Tomlin has been the head coach for all 18 of those seasons. Tomlin has established a winning culture with Pittsburgh during the regular season. The same cannot be said for his success in the playoffs. 

During his second year as head coach in 2007, the Steelers won the Super Bowl. Since then, Tomlin and the Steelers haven’t been as lucky in the postseason. Pittsburgh has lost six consecutive playoff games and fans are starting to get restless. Tomlin always posts a .500 record or better in the regular season but has continuously fallen short in the playoffs. The Steelers are the only team since 1970 to not fire a head coach. Pittsburgh has only had three coaches since then. Would the team ever think about parting ways with Tomlin?

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers lost a sixth-straight playoff game


Mike Tomlin is the longest-tenured active head coach in the NFL. He’s been with the Steelers for 18 seasons and has never had a losing record. Early in his career, Tomlin and the Steelers had early postseason success. In just his second season, Tomlin hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Since that Super Bowl win, Pittsburgh has won just five playoff games. Their last was in 2016. Tomlin and the Steelers have lost six consecutive playoff games and fans are starting to become restless.

Making the postseason is not good enough for the Steelers. Pittsburgh has a history of winning the Super Bowl but the team hasn’t been at a championship level in 10+ years. Steelers fans have been calling for Tomlin to be fired. However, the chances of that happening are slim. The team hasn’t fired a head coach since 1970 and why would they change that for Tomlin? The grass is not always greener on the other side. Pittsburgh has seen teams go through several head coaches while they’ve remained Tomlin for 18 years. Based on their previous history, Mike Tomlin will be the head coach for the Steelers in 2025 barring a dramatic change.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
