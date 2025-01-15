Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Tomlin on the hot seat after a sixth-straight playoff loss

In 2024, the Steelers finished 10-7. For the 18th consecutive season, the team hasn’t finished with a losing record. Mike Tomlin has been the head coach for all 18 of those seasons. Tomlin has established a winning culture with Pittsburgh during the regular season. The same cannot be said for his success in the playoffs.

During his second year as head coach in 2007, the Steelers won the Super Bowl. Since then, Tomlin and the Steelers haven’t been as lucky in the postseason. Pittsburgh has lost six consecutive playoff games and fans are starting to get restless. Tomlin always posts a .500 record or better in the regular season but has continuously fallen short in the playoffs. The Steelers are the only team since 1970 to not fire a head coach. Pittsburgh has only had three coaches since then. Would the team ever think about parting ways with Tomlin?

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers lost a sixth-straight playoff game

Mike Tomlin really might be the most overrated coach in NFL history. He gets destroyed in the playoffs every year but he gets a pass because his teams are always pretty good in the regular season. He is the NFL version of Doc Rivers. He won a ring and has did nothing since. pic.twitter.com/JSsbpysqG8 — Scott Reichel (@ReichelRadio) January 12, 2025



Making the postseason is not good enough for the Steelers. Pittsburgh has a history of winning the Super Bowl but the team hasn’t been at a championship level in 10+ years. Steelers fans have been calling for Tomlin to be fired. However, the chances of that happening are slim. The team hasn’t fired a head coach since 1970 and why would they change that for Tomlin? The grass is not always greener on the other side. Pittsburgh has seen teams go through several head coaches while they’ve remained Tomlin for 18 years. Based on their previous history, Mike Tomlin will be the head coach for the Steelers in 2025 barring a dramatic change.