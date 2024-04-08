There is little question about what the Chicago Bears will choose to do with the #1 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. But they have another top-10 pick at their disposal this year, and there are a plethora of options when it comes to how Chicago intends to use its extra asset.

Bears To Meet With Top WR Prospects On Monday

#LSU WR Malik Nabers, one of the Draft’s top receivers, is visiting the #Titans on Monday, source said. This week, he also has Top 30 visits to the #Jets on Tuesday and #Bears on Wednesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2024

Should they hold on to the 9th overall pick, they will be able to add yet another young, elite talent to their rebuilding roster, and they did their due diligence by meeting with two of the top wide receiver prospects on Monday.

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers have been widely considered to be the top two wide receiver prospects that this year’s class has to offer. Harrison Jr. is a two-time unanimous All-American who put up back-to-back 14 touchdown seasons in his final years at Ohio State, and has long been thought to be the best talent at the position for 2024. But Nabers has shot up draft boards throughout the process on the heels of his monster season at LSU in 2023, and is projected to be a top-10, or even a top-6 selection.

According to reports out of Chicago, the Bears are set to meet with both Harrison Jr. and Nabers on Monday.

Plenty Of Options For Chicago At #9

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. visiting Bears on Mondayhttps://t.co/QCjC6AZoQK pic.twitter.com/kyxIEUD9ky — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 8, 2024

Would the team want to spend their valuable #9 overall pick on the wide receiver position? The Bears have done plenty to address the position over the past couple of off-seasons, trading for DJ Moore and Keenan Allen in consecutive years. There is a noticeable drop-off after the top-2 on the roster, though, and adding a young prospect could prove beneficial for both the short and long term.

There is also a chance that a different team selects at #9. While Chicago owns two of the most valuable picks that the draft has to offer, they have just four total selections after trading away much of their late-round options. Should an offer come across their table to move down in the first round and pick up a potential second round pick in the process, the Bears could be open to adding assets.

In addition to their two top-10 picks, the Bears currently own a third rounder (75th overall), and a selection in the 4th (122).