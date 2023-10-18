Soccer

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Manchester United Takeover Could Take Several Weeks To Finalize

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United And Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United And Sir Jim Ratcliffe

INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe is believed to be the unchallenged frontrunner in the Manchester United takeover race. However, according to talkSPORT, his partial takeover might take several weeks to finalize.

Timeline Of Manchester United Takeover Explained

In November 2022, Manchester United owners, the Glazers family, officially announced their decision to seek strategic alternatives. They opened up the floor to interested parties, which led to the emergence of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim as new potential owners. According to reports, Ratcliffe proposed to buy a 25% stake in Manchester United while Jassim was only interested in a complete takeover.

On Saturday (October 14), Jassim pulled out of the race after the Glazers turned down his final £5 billion ($6.09 billion) offer for 100% ownership of the club. It is believed that the Glazers wanted to remain on the board, which would have been impossible had they accepted the Qatari businessman’s world-record bid.

With Jassim out of the way, Ratcliffe has become the favorite to complete a partial takeover of the English club.

Ratcliffe’s Takeover Process Could Take Weeks

Although he seemingly has an unassailable lead, Ratcliffe cannot pat himself on the back just yet, as there are several steps between now and the official announcement. As per talkSPORT, Manchester United will hold a pre-arranged board meeting on Thursday (October 19), where the topic of the takeover will be discussed.

Ratcliffe has reportedly agreed to pay £1.3 billion ($1.58 billion) for the club’s 25% ownership, but the make-up of the deal is still being discussed. He is reportedly conversing with the Raine Group, which is representing the Glazers’ interests, over it. Once all parties are happy and the offer is approved by United’s 12-person board of directors, Ratcliffe can proceed to take the Premier League’s owners and directors’ test. That process can take up to two months to complete.

The British businessman eventually wants full control of the club. However, since the Glazers are reluctant to do so, the lifetime Manchester United fan is happy to take a minority stake and see how the situation develops. It is thought that Ratcliffe will look for complete sporting control — including transfers — if his bid is ultimately accepted.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United And Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Soccer

LATEST Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Manchester United Takeover Could Take Several Weeks To Finalize

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  27min
Robert Lewandowski Is Barcelona's Top Scorer This Season
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Identify Manchester City Star As Robert Lewandowski’s Long-Term Successor
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester City center-forward Julian Alvarez, with them identifying him as Robert Lewandowski’s long-term successor. Barcelona Hierarchy Like Alvarez As Lewandowski’s…

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Multiple Clubs Are Eyeing Reds’ 20-Year-Old Bundesliga Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has acknowledged Liverpool’s interest in Bayern Munich ace Jamal Musiala but believes they will have a tough time prizing the superstar away to Merseyside. Golden Ball…

Real Madrid Midfielder Isco
Soccer
“No matter what I did, I wouldn’t play” – Isco Says He Regrets Not Leaving Real Madrid Sooner
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Liverpool Star Nunenz After Scoring Against Brazil
Soccer
Liverpool Superstar Darwin Nunez Stars As Uruguay Pick Up Convincing Win Over Neymar’s Brazil
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
5 Premier League Stars Who Have Received The Most Progressive Passes: 2 Chelsea Attackers Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
PSG Star And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Is The Most Valuable Player In Ligue 1
Soccer
7 Most Valuable Players In Ligue 1 Right Now: PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Comfortably Claims Top Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Arrow to top