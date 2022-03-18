Sir AP McCoy Cheltenham Gold Cup Tip

It’s the final day at the Cheltenham Festival and loads more to look forward as it’s Gold Cup Day. Here’s what former superstar jockey and now ITV Racing pundit – AP McCoy – is tipping in the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup.



AP McCoy’s Cheltenham Gold Cup Tip



3.30 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase – GALVIN @ 4/1 with BetUK

This year’s Gold Cup is absolutely brilliant. The field looks so competitive which can only be a good thing for the race.

McCoy is siding with Galvin to triumph in the Gold Cup. He thinks he has the most solid form coming into the Festival and McCoy thinks he is the most progressive horse in the race. The former superstar jockey thinks he is the one that has it all.

He has plenty of speed, his stamina looks incredible and he seems to be able to stay too. If Sir AP McCoy was to pick a horse to ride in the Gold Cup, it would be Galvin.

Note: Odds are subject to change

