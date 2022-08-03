Countries
Home News silvestre de sousa is leaving uk to ride in hong kong

Silvestre De Sousa Is Leaving UK To Ride In Hong Kong

silvestredesousa

Silvester De Sousa, the three-time British Champion jockey has decided to upsticks from the UK to ride in Hong Kong – stating he’s without a stable or retainer now in England and better chances await abroad.

De Sousa Off To Hong Kong

De Sousa, who was released from this contract as retiained rider for King Power Racing last year, has been given a licence by the Hong Kong Jockey Club from August 20th until February 20th so is packing his bags and heading east on 23rd August.

He was crowned leading rider in the UK in 2015 and then followed that up with ‘back-to-back’ titles in 2017 and 2018.

De Sousa (41) has ridden 91 winners in Hong Kong during his four previous times he’s ridden there.

He’s steered home 31 winners this year, but is finding it hard with a retained owner or stable behind him.

He said to the Racing Post: “The way British racing is, if you don’t have a retainer, you’re going around every day just for one or two rides. You need to be established with a stable and I’m not at the moment.

“I told myself I’ve been in Hong Kong before and that I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to go out there again. It’s a nice environment and the prize-money is very good.

“You have to work hard and I hope to have support from the trainers when I arrive. It needed a lot of thinking as it’s not an easy move when you have a family with young kids, but it’s the way it goes sometimes.”

King power

He had a decent stint in the Far East during the 2018-19 winter season – riding 44 winners, which included riding the Hong Kong Cup winner Glorious Forever.

De Sousa is also expected to ride in Singapore at the Lion City Cup meeting at Kranji racecourse on August 14th

silvestredesousa
Silvestre de Sousa

Silvestre De Sousa added: “The people are very grateful and the trainers always looked out for me and got me rides. I’m very lucky I’ve already ridden a few winners in big races out there. You’re retained by the Hong Kong Jockey Club and you’re a freelance out there.

“I’ll be coming back to spend a week in Britain and I hope I can have a few more winners before heading over there, and having some good winners in Asia too.”

He will also join Harry Bentley, who is currently riding in Hong Kong, while Neil Callan, who is back riding in the UK and in action at the Shergar Cup this Saturday at Ascot, had an 11-year period riding in Hong Kong.

 

