NFL

Shannon Sharpe In Early Talks With FanDuel To Replace Pat McAfee

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
AP23041024779775 1200x818 1
AP23041024779775 1200x818 1

NFL legend and TV personality Shannon Sharpe is currently in early talks with FanDuel to replace Pat McAfee who is leaving for ESPN.

 

Sharpe has now left Undisputed, a debate show him and Skip Bayless were apart of for many years. Sharpe is now seeking to have his own show elsewhere.

Known for his Hall of Fame football career and subsequent successful transition to sports media, Shannon Sharpe has become a beloved figure in the industry. His engaging personality and insightful commentary have made him a fan favorite.

FanDuel, a leading sports betting and fantasy sports platform, has been actively expanding its presence in the sports media landscape. By considering Shannon Sharpe as a replacement for Pat McAfee, who has also gained a substantial following for his entertaining sports analysis, FanDuel aims to bring a fresh perspective to its programming and captivate a broader audience.

McAfee is leaving FanDuel for a more lucrative deal with ESPN, so replacing him with another former NFL player personality seems to be right up their alley.

https://res.cloudinary.com/ybmedia/image/upload/c_crop,h_1123,w_2000,x_0,y_0/c_fill,f_auto,h_1215,q_auto,w_2160/v1/m/0/4/04e2679d87fe84e3f8501932acd6bcef7dae8b38/watch-shannon-sharpe-departs-undisputed-exchanges.jpg

While the talks between Shannon Sharpe and FanDuel are still in the early stages, the potential partnership holds promise for both parties. If the deal comes to fruition, sports fans can expect an exciting and engaging experience, with Sharpe injecting his unique style and perspective into the world of sports betting and fantasy sports.

It remains to be seen how these negotiations will unfold and whether Shannon Sharpe will officially join FanDuel. Nonetheless, the mere possibility of such a collaboration has generated considerable anticipation and sets the stage for an exciting development in the sports media landscape. Fans eagerly await further updates on this potential partnership and the potential impact it could have on sports analysis and entertainment.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
AP23041024779775 1200x818 1
NFL

LATEST Shannon Sharpe In Early Talks With FanDuel To Replace Pat McAfee

Author image Owen Jones  •  1h
veronika khomyn 1
NFL
Who is Veronika Khomyn? Exploring the Life of LA Rams Coach Sean McVay’s Newly Pregnant Wife
Author image David Evans  •  21h

In an intimate revelation on social media, Veronika Khomyn, wife of the celebrated Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, announced her pregnancy, sparking a wave of well-wishes from fans and…

rsz zlspbsddyd4i0bntxyxx
NFL
Jordan Love Is The Best QB In The NFL, According To Jaire Alexander
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 19 2023

Jordan Love has some big shoes to fill this season and beyond. He will be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers for the 2023 season after the departure…

rsz jamarr chase tee higgins chiefs afc title
NFL
PFF Ranks Cincinnati Bengals Receivers As #1 Unit In The NFL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 19 2023
Chase Claypool 6
NFL
Chicago Bears Unhappy With Chase Claypool’s Effort
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 16 2023
rsz 12888215070
NFL
DeAndre Hopkins Meeting With Patriots “Positive For Both Sides”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 15 2023
1414326542.0
NFL
Malik Willis Showing Improvements In OTAs
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 16 2023
Arrow to top