American Football

Seattle’s Geno Smith had his contract restructured to help free up cap space in 2024 for the Seahawks

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Geno Smith Seahawks pic
Geno Smith Seahawks pic

In 2020, Geno Smith joined the Seattle Seahawks. He previously spent four seasons with the Jets, one with the Giants, and then one with the Chargers. Smith made 31 starts over those six seasons. When he joined the Seahawks, Smith was still QB2 behind Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. However, the team moved on from Wilson after the 2021 season and traded him to the Broncos. 

That gave Geno Smith a chance to become their full-time starter in 2022. Smith took full advantage of that opportunity and has been Seattle’s starter for the last two seasons. In his 2022 campaign, the 33-year-old put up career-high stats across the board and won AP Comeback Player of the Year. Recently, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that Smith is being a team player and is restructuring his contracts. It will free up cap space in 2024 for Seattle.

Around $4.8 million in cap space was freed up for the Seahawks in 2024 after restructuring Smith’s contract


Seattle is converting Geno Smith’s $9.6 million roster bonus into a signing bonus for the 2024 season. In doing so, they free up $4.8 million in cap space. Additionally, the Pro Bowl QB’s cap hit was reduced from $31.2 to 26.4 million. The downside to restructuring Smith’s deal is that his 2025 cap hit raises to $38.5 million. That’s a heavy cap hit for a player who will turn 35 in the fall of the 2025 season.

Along with the restructuring, his $12.7 million base salary was initially an injury guarantee. However, a deadline passed earlier this month, and that $12.7 million was fully guaranteed to Smith. All signs point to the Seahawks sticking with Geno Smith for the 2024 season. His numbers declined in 2023 compared to his breakout season in 2022. Smith will have at least one more season to be the full-time starter for the Seahawks.


After his breakout season in 2022, the Seahawks gave Smith a three-year, $75 million contract extension. His deal was based on incentives and performance escalators. An extremely smart move by Seattle’s front office to put themselves in the driver’s seat with his deal. It gives them a unique opportunity to take his contract season-by-season. If Seattle moves on from the veteran QB in 2025, they’ll be left with about $13.5 million in dead money. That’s a decision the team will have to make after the 2024 season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Super Bowl Live Betting
American Football

LATEST Live Super Bowl Odds – Bet On Super Bowl Live Now In The USA

Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 12 2024
American Football
Brock Purdy Super Bowl Live Betting Odds: 49ers QB -110 To Have Over 255.5 Passing Yards
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 12 2024

BetOnline are offering a price of -110 for Brock Purdy to have over 255.5 passing yards against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII.  How To Bet On Brock…

Live Super Bowl First Touchdown Odds
American Football
Super Bowl National Anthem Length Result – Over 90.5 Seconds Wins
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 11 2024

The Super Bowl has kicked off this year and those who selected the over in the national anthem length will be rejoicing before the ball is even thrown tonight, with…

Live Super Bowl First Touchdown Odds
American Football
Live Super Bowl First Touchdown Odds – Bet On Super Bowl LVIII In-Game
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In North Dakota | ND Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In North Carolina | NC Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Maryland | MD Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Arrow to top