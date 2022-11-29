We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook has finally launched, sending LBLOCK token into a trading frenzy over the last 24 hours.

The launch of the online gambling platform is just another step in the right direction for the Lucky Block team.

The Lucky Block platform was launched less than a year ago and the crypto platform has already secured sponsorships with boxers like Dillian Whyte, Florian Marku, and Savannah Marshall.

Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook is among the competitors expected to steal some market share from crypto casino Stake.com, which recently garnered a valuation of almost $1 billion.

Online Gambling Could Reach $145.6 Billion by 2030

The official launch of Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook has generated a lot of excitement in the crypto betting space.

Valued at $58 billion in 2021, the online betting industry is expected to nearly triple in size to $145.6 billion by 2030, according to Custom Market Insights.

Lucky Block has already been ranked among the top bitcoin casinos by top review websites like business2community.com, insidebitcoins.com, and cryptonews.com.

Lucky Block currently features over 35 sports and 15 eSports offerings, along with 100 casino game providers. New users will receive 15 percent cashback on all losses in the first seven days after opening an account. After making a deposit and placing a bet, Lucky Block members will also be eligible for a $10,000 LBLOCK Airdrop in December.

Perhaps equally as important, crypto casino and sportsbook will provide 24/7 customer support through email and live chat.

LBLOCK Trading Volume Up 477% Since Casino Launch

LBLOCK, the native token of the Lucky Block platform, has been booming since the launch of the Lucky Block Crypto Casino and Sportsbook.

Unlike crypto projects, Lucky Block is backed by a fully doxxed team, which makes it an attractive option for buyers. As of this writing, trading volume is up 477% over the last 24 hours.

As of this writing, LBLOCK is trading at .0001589, up 1.81% in the last day.

LBLOCK burst onto the scene in February 2022, gaining nearly 5x its initial value within the first month.

While the token has given back some of those crypto winter, the launch of Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook is expected to garner a rerating from analysts in the near future.