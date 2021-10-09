When it comes to live horse racing streaming this Saturday, 9 October, QuinnBet has got it covered. There are many opportunities to watch and bet on horse racing using their no cost service. New customers receive a £25 risk free bet as an incentive to sign up.

A jumps card at Hexham starts this Saturday off, while Limerick’s two-day meet begins with Flat action. Day two of the Future Champions Festival at Newmarket contains some massive races. The National Hunt campaign opener at Chepstow features the Grade 3 Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle.

At Fairyhouse, there are more jumpers in action in the Emerald Isle. York brings the curtain down on their year with the Coral Sprint Trophy card, while Chelmsford completes a busy day with All-Weather races. With all that available to watch through live horse racing streaming, here’s the best of these events in more detail:

Live Stream Saturday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

There are so many reasons why horse racing live streaming is worth watching today. Chief among those is the big betting race of the day, the 2m 2f Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket (3:35). Irish trainer Willie Mullins has won this Flat Heritage Handicap for stayers in each of the last three years and saddles six. Those prominent in the betting for this renewal include M C Muldoon, Forevos and Burning Victory.

There are also a number of big juvenile Group contests at the Headquarters of British Flat horse racing. In the the first of those, the 1m 2f Group 3 Zetland Stakes (1:45), Godolphin pair Hafit and Goldspur face a strong Irish challenge courtesy of Bluegrass and Unconquerable. In the 1m Group 3 Autumn Stakes (2:20), Coroebus is out to go one better than his second in the Royal Lodge over course and distance last month.

Dewhurst Stakes crowns juvenile champion colt

Most punters will be glued to live horse racing streaming on 9 October for the 7f Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes (2:55), though. Native Trail seeks a second win at the highest level and a four-timer. Charlie Appleby’s unbeaten Godolphin colt is all the rage like stable companion Coroebus here. Opposition includes Doncaster’s Champagne Stakes hero Bayside Boy and unbeaten Irish raider Straight Answer.

In the closing 1m 1f Group 3 Darley Stakes (4:45), Cambridgeshire Handicap hero Bedouin’s Story bids to follow-up on a course and distance success. He also represents powerful global owners Godolphin. Owner companion Barney Roy returns to action here too. Of the three-year-olds, Mostahdaf rates the biggest danger according to the early betting.

Saturday’s Horse Racing Live Streaming Schedule – 9 October

Hexham – first race 13:00 BST

Limerick – first race 13:05 BST

Newmarket – first race 13:10 BST

Chepstow – first race 13:15 BST

Fairyhouse – first race 13:20 BST

York – first race 13:30 BST

Chelmsford – first race 16:55 BST

