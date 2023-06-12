Saquon Barkley Will Not Be At Giants Mini-Camp This Week

Saquon Barkley has one year left on his contract with the New York Giants, and he is apparently ready to hold out until a new deal gets done.

Barkley was dominant during his rookie season in 2018. He was named the NFL Rookie of the Year and earned a Pro Bowl nod after leading the league with over 2,000 yards from scrimmage. But the injury bug bit as he got into his second and third seasons, and the running back’s production slipped.

Saqoun Barkley “Not Looking To Set Any Contract Records”

“I have a lot of respect in this league and I think that’s how I should be viewed.” Saquon Barkley gives an extended answer about the running back market: pic.twitter.com/kYBs83Bf8F — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 12, 2023

Between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Barkley played in a combined 15 games, averaging just over 41 yards per contest. After having such a promising start as a second overall pick, the regression was a disappointment.

But he was able to turn things around in 2022. Under a new coaching regime, Saquon Barkley was able to remain healthy and flourish once again. He played 16 games last season, rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards and scoring double-digit touchdowns for the first time in four years.

It appears that the 26-year-old is back to being one of the most productive rushers in the league, and he should be looking to get paid like one.

Dalvin Cook Situation Won’t Help Barkley’s Case

Saquon Barkley says that reports of offers he has turned down from the Giants are “misleading” “I’ve been open about it, I said I want to be a Giant for life. This is where I want to be. At the end of the day, it’s all about respect.” pic.twitter.com/jpPSVuJvmP — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 12, 2023

Back in March, the Giants placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Barkley, which tie him to the team for one more season without having to get a long-term deal done. It has not yet been signed.

He would like to secure his financial future before risking any further injury. New York is set to begin their mandatory mini-camp this week, and Saquon Barkley has already made it clear that he will not be attending:

“As I have previously stated, I’m not looking to set any contract records. I’m not demanding to be the highest paid player at my position. I understand the market. My goal is just to be compensated respectfully based on my contributions to the team on the field and in the locker room.”

Recent happenings with other running backs across the league haven’t helped Barkley’s case. Arguably the most productive running back over the last few seasons was waived earlier this week when the Vikings and Dalvin Cook parted ways, which is not a good sign for future contract negotiations.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like