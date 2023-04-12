NFL

Saquon Barkley Will Not Sign Franchise Tender

Owen Jones
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will not sign his franchise tender for the upcoming 2023 season before the team’s upcoming off-season program begins on Monday.

 

This decision  is not that all surprising as Brakley has expressed that he would like to sign a long-term deal with the Giants.

What is a franchise tag?

A franchise tag is a designation given to a player by a team that allows them to retain that player’s rights for one season, even if their contract has expired. In exchange for this tag, the player is paid a salary that is equal to the average of the top five salaries at their position.

For running backs, this amounts to a significant sum of money, and it is understandable that Barkley would want to negotiate a long-term deal with the Giants instead of playing under the tag.

Barkley’s Career Path

Barkley has been a standout player since he entered the league in 2018, earning numerous accolades and setting multiple records along the way. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, and he was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Despite the injury history, Barkley had a bounce back season in 2022. He ran for 1,312 yards averaging 4.4 yards per carry and had 10 touchdowns. Barkley was third in voting for Comeback Player of the Year.

https://res.cloudinary.com/ybmedia/image/upload/c_crop,h_902,w_1603,x_252,y_0/c_fill,f_auto,h_1215,q_auto,w_2160/v1/m/3/1/31917d987948cd07c5095c67b3757dea305268e0/saquon-barkley-giants-extended-contract-dispute.jpg

The Giants have remained committed to Barkley and are likely eager to sign him to a long-term deal. However, negotiations have reportedly stalled, and Barkley has opted to not sign the franchise tender in hopes of securing a more favorable contract.

It remains to be seen how this situation will play out, but it is clear that Barkley is a crucial player for the Giants and a valuable asset in the NFL. He is a key piece for them to make another playoff run.

The New York Giants are +500 to win the NFC East according to New York sportsbooks.

His decision to not sign the franchise tender is a bold move, but one that could pay off in the long run if he is able to negotiate a more lucrative deal with the team. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how this situation develops, and whether Barkley will be able to suit up for the Giants in the upcoming season.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
