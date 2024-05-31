Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has urged Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho not to return to Manchester United, suggesting the Englishman is not ready to handle the weight of expectations at Old Trafford. Collymore believes Sancho has found his joy at Dortmund and should continue playing where he feels at ease.

Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for a sizable €85 million ($92.16 million) fee in August 2021. However, he never got close to fulfilling his lofty price tag.

Sancho recorded 12 goals and six assists across 79 games in his first two seasons at Manchester United. Then in his third season, he spectacularly fell out with Erik ten Hag, leading to his loan move to Dortmund.

At Dortmund, the England international has rediscovered his groove, scoring thrice and providing three assists in 20 matches. His heroics have helped Dortmund book a place in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Stan Collymore Asks Jadon Sancho To Let Go Of Manchester United Dream

Ahead of the Champions League showpiece at Wembley Stadium on June 1, Collymore has given Sancho some career advice. In his column for CaughtOffside, he explained why he should not return to United, even if club icon Sir Alex Ferguson returned to the dugout.

He revealed:

“In terms of Jadon Sancho, even if he has a brilliant final, I wouldn’t go anywhere near Man United – even if Sir Alex Ferguson had come back. I think that if you go to a club, and you have a bad experience of that football club, then if you go back, it’s still a bad experience.

“He’s been playing great at Dortmund, it’s clear that he feels good and looks at home, so if his agent isn’t trying to put to deal together right now with Dortmund then he’s crazy. If he honestly thinks that he’s got the chutzpah to be able to go back into Manchester United with a new manager, good luck to him.”

Collymore claimed Manchester United were a much more demanding club, which exerted unmanageable pressure on Sancho.

He added:

“The expectation is much greater there, with the greatest respect to Dortmund. The Bundesliga outfit are a club where you bring your waifs and strays, young and promising players, and they’ll turn them into a team that play in this amazing 80,000 capacity arena. Whereas at Manchester United, you have to be the finished product. You’ve got to produce immediately.

“Sancho’s dug himself out of a hole and is enjoying his football again. Even if United say that they’re not going to allow him to be loaned out again and he can only be sold, that’s fine. If Dortmund can’t afford him, he should go somewhere else in Germany or to Italy – but under no circumstances should he be going back to Manchester United.”

Sancho’s Manchester United contract expires in June 2026. According to Transfermakrt, the 24-year-old is currently valued at only €30 million ($32.53 million),