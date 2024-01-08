Sam LaPorta Has An “Outside Chance” To Return For The Wild Card

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell said that rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has an outside chance to play Sunday versus the Rams in the Wild Card.



Dan Campbell said rookie TE Sam LaPorta has an outside shot to play Sunday. Said they’ll know in 48 hours. He said they are talking days and not weeks. Certainly good news. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) January 8, 2024

This is promising news. LaPorta injured his knee in yesterday’s win against the Minnesota Vikings in. The Lions and LaPorta have dodges a bullet as his injury is not considered to be serious. LaPorta has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL as a rookie. He has been Jared Goff’s second favorite target behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. LaPorta now joins Mike Ditka and Rob Gronkowski as rookie tight ends with 10+ touchdowns. Him missing the Wild Card round would be a huge loss to the Lions as they do not have that much depth at the tight end position.

Sam LaPorta joins an ELITE group 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L6U32SN5B9 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 8, 2024

If LaPorta were to miss, however, there would be more focus on the wide receivers and running backs. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will have to be relied on in the passing game as well to compensate for the loss at tight end. The Rams have a stout run defense while the Lions have one of the better offensive lines in the NFL. With or without LaPorta, this should be a competitive game between these two teams.

The Detroit Lions are 3 point favorites at home against the Los Angeles Rams according to Michigan sportsbooks.

The line seems correct as the Lions have been more consistent this whole season. The Rams are getting hot at the right time. Who’s to say that Matthew Stafford dices the Lions defense in his return to Detroit and provides the upset.