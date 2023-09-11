NFL

Saints Injury Report: Payton Turner to miss time with a turf toe injury that will require surgery

Payton Turner Saints pic
Payton Turner Saints pic

To open their 2023 season, the Saints were at home yesterday. They hosted the Titans in Derek Carr’s first start as the QB1 for New Orleans. It wasn’t the prettiest game for either side, but the Saints held on for the win. The Saints are now 1-0 after their 16-15 victory vs. the Titans. 

In that win, DE Payton Turner suffered a turf toe injury. It limited him to just 11 percent of the team’s defensive snaps yesterday vs. Tennessee. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Turner’s injury “should require surgery”. While he wasn’t a starter for the Saints, Turner was having an impressive offseason. With the turf toe injury, Turner might be on the sideline for a while.

Payton Turner is the latest Saint to be dealing with a turf toe injury


Back in 2021, Payton Turner was the 28th overall pick by the Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft. Since being drafted by New Orleans, Turner has struggled to get significant playing time. However, this preseason, reports out of training camp said the 25-year-old looked promising. Cam Jordan and Carl Granderson are ahead of Turner on the depth chart.

In the second quarter of yesterday’s Saints win Turner got injured while rushing the passer. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but Turner could miss significant time. Last season, offensive lineman Trevor Penning went down with turf toe in late August and didn’t return until Week 12. The Saints will be losing depth at DE if Turner misses that kind of time.


Ian Rapoport said that Turner’s injury will likely require surgery. That will leave the former first-round pick out for several weeks. The Saints will have to hope that he can make a return at some point this season. Turner has played in 14 career games while missing 21 in three seasons with New Orleans.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
