To open their 2023 season, the Saints were at home yesterday. They hosted the Titans in Derek Carr’s first start as the QB1 for New Orleans. It wasn’t the prettiest game for either side, but the Saints held on for the win. The Saints are now 1-0 after their 16-15 victory vs. the Titans.

In that win, DE Payton Turner suffered a turf toe injury. It limited him to just 11 percent of the team’s defensive snaps yesterday vs. Tennessee. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Turner’s injury “should require surgery”. While he wasn’t a starter for the Saints, Turner was having an impressive offseason. With the turf toe injury, Turner might be on the sideline for a while.

Payton Turner is the latest Saint to be dealing with a turf toe injury

#Saints DE Payton Turner is believed to have suffered turf toe in today’s win over the #Titans, an ailment that should require surgery, sources say. A frustrating outcome for the talented former first-rounder. pic.twitter.com/WoYmb1IHuy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2023



Back in 2021, Payton Turner was the 28th overall pick by the Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft. Since being drafted by New Orleans, Turner has struggled to get significant playing time. However, this preseason, reports out of training camp said the 25-year-old looked promising. Cam Jordan and Carl Granderson are ahead of Turner on the depth chart.

In the second quarter of yesterday’s Saints win Turner got injured while rushing the passer. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but Turner could miss significant time. Last season, offensive lineman Trevor Penning went down with turf toe in late August and didn’t return until Week 12. The Saints will be losing depth at DE if Turner misses that kind of time.

Also cannot overlook Niko Lalos. Will be interesting to see how the Saints go about this. They already were down two roster spots, and will likely have another open with the Payton Turner news. https://t.co/WHsPSR4KMd — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) September 11, 2023



Ian Rapoport said that Turner’s injury will likely require surgery. That will leave the former first-round pick out for several weeks. The Saints will have to hope that he can make a return at some point this season. Turner has played in 14 career games while missing 21 in three seasons with New Orleans.