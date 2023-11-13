NFL

Saints Injury Report: Derek Carr (concussion/shoulder) was replaced by Jameis Winston in Week 10 vs. the Vikings

Zach Wolpin
In Week 10 the Saints were on the road in Minnesota to face the Vikings. New Orleans was 5-4 coming into this matchup after a 24-17 win in their last game vs. Chicago. Veteran QB Derek Carr made his 10th straight start for the Saints in 2023 yesterday vs. the Vikings. 

The 32-year-old had to be taken out of the game after he took a massive hit in his shoulder from Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter. Carr was replaced by backup QB Jameis Winston. He also had concussion symptoms that will be monitored moving forward. Luckily for the Saints, they have a bye in Week 11. That gives Derek Carr extra time to be ready for Week 12.

New Orleans lost 27-19 to Minnesota in Week 10


When Derek Carr took a brutal hit to his shoulder in the third quarter, he was on the ground in pain for a while. Eventually, he walked off the field under his own power, but his day was over after that. It’s not the first time this season that the veteran QB has had to deal with a shoulder injury. In Week 3 vs. the Packers, Carr hurt his shoulder.

However, he returned the following week and didn’t miss any time. We’ll have to see if Carr can do the same with his latest shoulder injury sustained in Week 10. According to reports, Carr is believed to have avoided a major injury. A good sign for their season moving forward. Even if he misses a game or two, the Saints have a capable backup in Jameis Winston.


Before Winston entered the games in Week 10, the Saints had failed to score a touchdown. The former first-overall pick took over for Carr and instantly gave the offense some life. He would end the game with two touchdown passes and two interceptions. Winston was 13-25 for 122 yards. There’s a reason Jameis is the backup to Derek Carr. However, the Saints are comfortable starting him if Carr does miss time with a shoulder injury. Their Week 11 bye gives time for the veteran QB to take it easy and rehab whatever shoulder injury he has.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
