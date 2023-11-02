New Orleans are looking to build own their .500 record this weekend when they take on the Chicago Bears at home and ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears Picks

Saints to cover (-8.5)(-110)

Chris Olave over 60.5 receiving yards (-110)

Saints vs Bears Pick 1: Back The Saints To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for Sunday’s game is for the New Orleans Saints to cover, with the host’s favored in the points spread by 8.5 points.

New Orleans are coming into this weekend’s game off the back of a comfortable win against the Indianapolis Colts in week 8, where they won by 11 points on the road.

The Saints have looked impressive recently and coming up against a Chicago side with six losses this season, we think they should ease to victory and boost their playoff hopes as they improve from .500.

Saints vs Bears Pick 2: Chris Olave Over 60.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been in good form recently and we think he can cover his receiving yard prop of 61 yards this weekend, against a Bears side who may struggle to handle the New Orleans offence.

Olave has been averaging 64.6 receiving yards per game for the Saints this season, but with one week recording just four yards off one reception (vs Tampa Bay in week 4), we think the prop for this weekend has been set too low.

The Bears have been allowing just under 270 passing yards per game this season and with only four teams allowing for more this season so far, Olave could enjoy a lot of success on Sunday afternoon.

Saints vs Bears Odds and Line

Moneyline: New Orleans Saints: -400 | Chicago Bears: +320

New Orleans Saints: -400 | Chicago Bears: +320 Point Spread: Saints (-8.5) -110 | Bears (+8.5) -110

Saints (-8.5) -110 | Bears (+8.5) -110 Total Points: Over 41.0 -110 | Under 41.0 -110