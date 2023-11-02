NFL

New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Chris Olave
Chris Olave

New Orleans are looking to build own their .500 record this weekend when they take on the Chicago Bears at home and ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears Picks 

  • Saints to cover (-8.5)(-110)
  • Chris Olave over 60.5 receiving yards (-110)
Saints vs Bears Pick 1: Back The Saints To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for Sunday’s game is for the New Orleans Saints to cover, with the host’s favored in the points spread by 8.5 points.

New Orleans are coming into this weekend’s game off the back of a comfortable win against the Indianapolis Colts in week 8, where they won by 11 points on the road.

The Saints have looked impressive recently and coming up against a Chicago side with six losses this season, we think they should ease to victory and boost their playoff hopes as they improve from .500.

Saints vs Bears Pick 2: Chris Olave Over 60.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been in good form recently and we think he can cover his receiving yard prop of 61 yards this weekend, against a Bears side who may struggle to handle the New Orleans offence.

Olave has been averaging 64.6 receiving yards per game for the Saints this season, but with one week recording just four yards off one reception (vs Tampa Bay in week 4), we think the prop for this weekend has been set too low.

The Bears have been allowing just under 270 passing yards per game this season and with only four teams allowing for more this season so far, Olave could enjoy a lot of success on Sunday afternoon.

Saints vs Bears Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: New Orleans Saints: -400 | Chicago Bears: +320
  • Point Spread: Saints (-8.5) -110 | Bears (+8.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 41.0 -110 | Under 41.0 -110

 

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

Arrow to top