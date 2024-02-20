NFL

Ex-NFL Player Predicts That Russell Wilson Will Join The Steelers For 2024

Anthony R. Cardenas
We are still in the infancy of the 2024 NFL off-season, and there promises to be a quarterback carousel that takes place around the league. Names like Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields have a good chance to wind up playing in new places next season, as many of the teams in the NFC have less-than-stable quarterback situations.

NFL: Rumors Increase Regarding Steelers’ QB Search

But there are a handful of AFC teams that will be on the hunt for a new signal caller this spring, and the Pittsburgh Steelers could be one of the big players.

In looking to upgrade from Kenny Pickett, the Steelers have already been linked to Fields. It was reported before the Super Bowl that head coach Mike Tomlin is a fan of the Chicago QB, and it is believed that Pittsburgh will be in the mix when it comes to negotiating with the Bears in the weeks leading up to the draft.

But there is another big-name quarterback who will likely be looking for a new home, and one former NFL player believes he has the exclusive insight on where Russell Wilson might end up.

Chad Johnson Predicts Wilson To Pittsburgh

On an episode of The Nightcap Podcast with his co-host Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson said that he believes that there is already some sort of agreement in place.

His source? A little bird.

We gotta work on the Steelers now. A little bird told me, and I said this many shows ago, Russell Wilson’s coming on over to the Steelers.

Wilson failed in his attempt to prolong his high level of play during his two seasons with the Denver Broncos. The first year under Nathanial Hackett was a mess, and while bringing in Sean Payton improved things slightly from a QB standpoint, Wilson fell out of favor with the team and was eventually benched and sent home for the last couple of games of the 2023 regular season.

There have been some talks about the Wilson and the Broncos potentially salvaging their relationship, but all signs have pointed to a split. Wilson currently has his mansion in Denver up for sale, and the team is fully expected to cut him ahead of free agency.

On the same episode of the podcast, Johnson says that he believes that Fields will end up playing for his hometown Atlanta Falcons.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
