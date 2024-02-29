NFL

Rumors Of Saquon Barkley To The Houston Texans Begin To Heat Up

Anthony R. Cardenas
We are still well over a month away from the start of NFL free agency, but there are already rumors swirling about some of the biggest names that will be on the market this spring. One of the star players that could wind up in a new home is New York Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley, and speculation that he might end up with the Houston Texans has been gaining traction over the past few weeks.

Saquon Barkley Reportedly Eyeing Texans As A Destination

Barkley has been with the Giants for each of his first six seasons in the NFL. After leading the league in scrimmage yards in his first season and taking home the Rookie of the Year award, he suffered a bit of a regression, but has nearly 2,900 total yards and 20 total touchdowns combined over the last two years. He long with guys like Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry help make up a solid free agent class of veteran running backs.

The Texans could use the help in the running game. Though they had a top-13 offense in 2023, Houston had the 22nd ranked rushing attack in terms of yards, and had the fourth-worst yards per carry average in the NFL. Devin Singletary was the team’s leading rusher and finished with 898 yards, and will be a free agent as well next month, creating a vacancy in the backfield for the Texans.

According to a report by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston, phenom quarterback CJ Stroud has been in contact with Barkley about coming and joining the team’s attack for next season and beyond.

Houston Has Their Own Free Agents, As Well

The Texans will certainly have to look at taking care of some of their own before they fork out big money on the free agent market. They have some of the most cap money of any team in the NFL, and may want to spend in order to get Dalton Schultz or Sheldon Rankins re-signed. But based on the smoke signals thus far in the process, Saquon Barkley could be one of their primary targets this off-season.

The Texans exceeded all expectations last season, finishing with the AFC South division crown with a 10-7 record and qualifying for the postseason. They won their Wild Card Weekend game against the Cleveland Browns before being knocked off by the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round.

