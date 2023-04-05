The Masters remains the only major Rory McIlroy has yet to conquer throughout his illustrious career, but his pre-tournament chatter has been brimming with confidence, in what he believes could be his best shot yet at completing a career Grand Slam. With the Irishman listed as the joint-favourite alongside current title holder Scottie Scheffler, it is worth taking a look back at how he has fared at Augusta down the years as well run you through a comprehensive Rory McIlroy career record list.
Rory McIlroy Major Wins & Career Record
Along with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy became one of three players to win four majors by the time he turned 25, but another title in any of the Tour’s most prestigious tournaments has eluded him since.
2014 was the last time the now-33-year-old triumphed at a major, winning both the PGA and the Open that season, but now after a mid-career slump that had many questioning his longevity in the sport, he is firmly back in contention for this year’s Masters.
He was pipped at the finish line in 2022 by eventual green jacket recipient Scottie Scheffler, eventually losing by three strokes, but he has been handed the same price as the American in this year’s outright betting across sportsbooks. Should he finally conquer Augusta, he has the potential to complete a career Grand Slam, which only five men (Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods) have ever achieved.
Career Titles
Majors
- Open Championship (2014)
- PGA Championship (2012, 2014)
- US Open (2011)
|Tournament
|Wins
|2nd
|3rd
|Top-5
|Top-10
|Top-25
|Events
|Cuts made
|Masters
|0
|1
|0
|4
|7
|11
|14
|12
|PGA Championship
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|9
|14
|13
|US Open
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|14
|9
|The Open
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|7
|13
|11
|Totals
|4
|2
|4
|16
|27
|35
|55
|45
Other Titles
- 2010 – Quail Hollow Championship
- 2014 (3) The Honda Classic, Deutsche Bank Championship, BMW Championship.
- 2014 – World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational
- 2015 (2) World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play, Wells Fargo Championship.
- 2016 (2) Deutsche Bank Championship, TOUR Championship.
- 2018 – Arnold Palmer Invitational
- 2019 (3) THE PLAYERS Championship, RBC Canadian Open, TOUR Championship.
- 2020 – World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions.
- 2021 – Wells Fargo Championship
- 2022 (3) THE CJ CUP, RBC Canadian Open, TOUR Championship.
- 2023 – THE CJ CUP
International Victories
- 2009 – Dubai Desert Classic
- 2011 – UBS Hong Kong Open
- 2012 – DP World Tour Championship
- 2013 – Emirates Australian Open
- 2014 – BMW PGA Championship
- 2015 – Omega Dubai Desert Classic
- 2015 – DP World Tour Championship
- 2016 – Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
- 2023 – Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Rory McIlroy Unique Records
- In 2011, at the age of 22, he became the youngest player ever to reach €10 million in career earnings on the European Tour.
- A year later, he achieved the same feat on the PGA Tour.
- Most consecutive cuts made – 9 (2013 PGA – 2016 Masters).
- Longest streak of top-10s – 4 (twice, current).
