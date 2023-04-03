Golf

Rory McIlroy Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can The World Number 2 Break His Augusta Duck?

Andy Newton
The Rory McIlroy odds to win the Masters 2023 sees last year’s runner-up high up in the betting again as the world number two tries to break his Augusta duck.

Rory McIlroy Masters Odds

The first of the four golfing majors – the Masters – gets going this Thursday and all eyes will be on the Northern Ireland world number two – Rory McIlroy.

rory lede e1588434967400

The 33 year-old European is yet to win the Masters and is the one major that has so far eluded McIlroy.

However, Rory finished runner-up 12 months ago, but is still haunted by his collapse in the 2011 event – shooting the worst score in history in the competition by a player that was leading after the third day.

Many feel Rory is back to his best this season though and last year’s Masters silver was a sign that he’s more than capable of getting his first green jacket – could 2023 be Rory’s Masters year?

Back RORY McIlroy to win the 2023 Masters at +800 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When Is The Masters 2023?

The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

  • ⛳️  Event: The Masters
  • 📅  Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +850 | McIlroy +800 | Rahm +110

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

  • Rory McIlroy +800
  • Scottie Scheffler +850
  • Jon Rahm +1100
  • Jordan Spieth +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Cameron Smith +2500
  • Xander Schauffele +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Jason Day +3000
  • Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 3rd April 23)

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
Arrow to top