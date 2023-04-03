The Rory McIlroy odds to win the Masters 2023 sees last year’s runner-up high up in the betting again as the world number two tries to break his Augusta duck.



Rory McIlroy Masters Odds



The first of the four golfing majors – the Masters – gets going this Thursday and all eyes will be on the Northern Ireland world number two – Rory McIlroy.

The 33 year-old European is yet to win the Masters and is the one major that has so far eluded McIlroy.

However, Rory finished runner-up 12 months ago, but is still haunted by his collapse in the 2011 event – shooting the worst score in history in the competition by a player that was leading after the third day.

Many feel Rory is back to his best this season though and last year’s Masters silver was a sign that he’s more than capable of getting his first green jacket – could 2023 be Rory’s Masters year?

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When Is The Masters 2023?



The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

⛳️ Event: The Masters

The Masters 📅 Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9

Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)

Scottie Scheffler (-10) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA

Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +850 | McIlroy +800 | Rahm +110

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

Rory McIlroy +800

Scottie Scheffler +850

Jon Rahm +1100

Jordan Spieth +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Cameron Smith +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Jason Day +3000

Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 3rd April 23)

