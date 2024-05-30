Soccer

England Icon Wayne Rooney Says Manchester United Man Should ‘100%’ Start Over Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold In EURO 2024

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Liverpool Ace Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool Ace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has said England boss Gareth Southgate should “100%” pick Kobbie Mainoo over Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024).

England To Have A New Midfield Pairing For EURO 2024

Last week, Three Lions boss Southgate announced his provisional 33-man England squad for EURO 2024. Players included in the provisional squad must prove themselves in training sessions and the friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland to have a shot at making Southgate’s final 26-man squad.

Liverpool legend Jordan Henderson, who had been a mainstay in Southgate’s midfield, shockingly failed to make the provisional squad. The omission came on the back of a disappointing 2023-24 campaign for Henderson, during which he claimed eight assists in 32 games for Al-Ettifaq and Ajax.

Unless Southgate has a sudden change of heart, he will find a new partner for Declan Rice in the middle of the park. Many top players, young and experienced, are hoping to snag the spot, including Manchester United youngster Mainoo and Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold.

Rooney Claims Liverpool Ace Alexander-Arnold Lacks Manchester United Youngster Mainoo’s Discipline

Although Alexander-Arnold is naturally a right-back, he earned plaudits in the 2023-24 season for his performance in midfield. Impressed with his distribution in the middle of the park, Gary Lineker recently urged new Liverpool manager Arne Slot to make him a fixture in midfield.

Rooney, however, does not think Alexander-Arnold should move into midfield just yet. The England legend has backed him to fight it out with Kyle Walker at right-back and leave the midfield role for natural pivot Mainoo.

When asked if Alexander-Arnold should start in midfield for England, Rooney said on The Overlap podcast (via Metro):

No. I have watched Trent play in midfield a few times and I think you lose a lot of his qualities. His delivery is obviously incredible and of course he can pick passes from midfield, but I think he has to fight it out [with Walker for the right-back spot].

I know Kyle is the best right-back in the world at the minute but I think midfield is such an important position. I would play Mainoo before Trent in midfield, 100%.”

Explaining why he would pick the 19-year-old over the Liverpool academy graduate, Rooney added:

It’s not that Trent can’t play there, we saw him do it recently against Everton and some of the passes he was hitting were unbelievable. It’s probably only Becks [David Beckham] who beats him in that area.

But I think to play in midfield, you need that discipline, especially when you come up against the bigger teams, and he might get found out a little bit.”

Mainoo has played two matches for England so far, whereas Alexander-Arnold has featured 23 times. It will be interesting to see which way Southgate leans when England begin their EURO 2024 journey on June 16.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Ace Trent Alexander-Arnold
Soccer

LATEST England Icon Wayne Rooney Says Manchester United Man Should ‘100%’ Start Over Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold In EURO 2024

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 30 2024
Jude BEllingham England
Soccer
“I think a great example to any young player” – Wayne Rooney Believes Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Will Captain England In The Future
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 30 2024

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has heaped praise on Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, backing him to captain England’s national team in the coming years. Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham…

Real Madrid Winger Rodrygo
Soccer
Report: 5 Clubs Are Interested In Signing Real Madrid Star Rodrygo This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 30 2024

Five European powerhouses are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid winger Rodrygo in the summer transfer window. The report comes after the Brazilian attacker said he would be open to…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Gunners’ Top Transfer Target Rejected 2 Offers From Saudi Arabia
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 30 2024
Premier League Image
Soccer
English Premier League: 5 Fastest Players In The 2023-24 Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 30 2024
Hansi Flick Barcelona Coach
Soccer
Hansi Flick Joins Barcelona: A Look At His Managerial Career & What Barca Can Expect From Him
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 30 2024
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Leading Penalty Takers In Europe
Soccer
“He’s been really good for me” – Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Heaps Praise On Former Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 29 2024
Arrow to top