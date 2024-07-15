Soccer

“Southgate had to stay, win or lose” – Jamie Carragher Backs England Boss To Continue But Insists He Must Phase Out First XI Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ex England and Liverpool Star Jamie Carragher
Ex England and Liverpool Star Jamie Carragher

Going against the trend, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed Gareth Southgate to continue as England’s manager until the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The former defender, however, believes Southgate must make changes to his first-choice XI, starting with replacing Kyle Walker with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Jamie Carragher Wants Gareth Southgate To Continue As England Manager

In the aftermath of England’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024), a sizable section of fans and pundits has called on The FA to dismiss Southgate as manager. He has received a lot of flak for his defensive approach, with his critics insisting England must appoint a more attack-minded coach to turn the Three Lions’ fortunes around.

Former England defender Carragher, however, believes Southgate is the right man for the job and has backed him to remain in the hot seat at least until the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Commending him for taking England to consecutive EURO finals, Carragher said (via LiverpoolECHO):

He led the country to another final where they were deservedly beaten by a superior side, but there is no way his selections or in-game decisions were the decisive factor on Sunday night. 

My belief going into the game was Southgate had to stay, win or lose. Conceding an 87th-minute winner does not change that.

Carragher Wants Alexander-Arnold To Take Walker’s Spot

Although Carragher wants Southgate to continue managing the Three Lions, he does not think his team selection has been spot on. The 2005 UEFA Champions League winner has noted that Walker is 34 and is declining and should now make way for 25-year-old Alexander-Arnold. He also claimed Walker was responsible for at least three of the six goals England conceded in EURO 2024.

He added:

With Kyle Walker getting no younger, England must start trusting Trent Alexander-Arnold as a right-back so he is a mainstay for the next two years. He is too good not to be in the starting XI. People keep talking about his defensive capacities. Walker was at fault for at least three goals in this tournament.

Alexander-Arnold started the first two games for England in EURO 2024, playing as a holding midfielder. However, he struggled to hold his own against natural midfielders and had to cede his place in the playing XI — first to Conor Gallagher and then Kobbie Mainoo. Walker, meanwhile, started every game for England in EURO 2024, failing to score or assist.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Ex England and Liverpool Star Jamie Carragher
Soccer

LATEST “Southgate had to stay, win or lose” – Jamie Carragher Backs England Boss To Continue But Insists He Must Phase Out First XI Star

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 15 2024
Spain Win EURO 2024 Final
Soccer
EURO 2024 Final: 3 Players Who Impressed & 2 Who Disappointed As Spain Beat England
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 15 2024

History was on the line as Spain took on England in the final of the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday, July 14. With…

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Club Are Eyeing Move For 22-Year-Old Spanish Defender
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 15 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Spanish left-back Miguel Gutierrez. Gutierrez, who came up through the Real Madrid academy, currently plies his…

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola
Soccer
Report: Manchester City Leading The Race For EURO 2024 Winner
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 15 2024
England Boss Gareth Southgate
Soccer
Gary Lineker Asks Gareth Southgate To Resign After EURO 2024 Final Loss To Spain; Names Ideal Manager To Take England Job
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 15 2024
Argentina Win Copa America 2024
Soccer
Copa America 2024: Argentina 1-0 Colombia – Lautaro Martinez Hand-Delivers Continental Crown To Injured Lionel Messi
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 15 2024
Spain Win EURO
Soccer
Spain 2-1 England: Oyarzabal Strikes Late To Take Unstoppable La Roja To 4th UEFA EURO Title
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 15 2024
Arrow to top