Going against the trend, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed Gareth Southgate to continue as England’s manager until the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The former defender, however, believes Southgate must make changes to his first-choice XI, starting with replacing Kyle Walker with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Jamie Carragher Wants Gareth Southgate To Continue As England Manager

In the aftermath of England’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024), a sizable section of fans and pundits has called on The FA to dismiss Southgate as manager. He has received a lot of flak for his defensive approach, with his critics insisting England must appoint a more attack-minded coach to turn the Three Lions’ fortunes around.

Former England defender Carragher, however, believes Southgate is the right man for the job and has backed him to remain in the hot seat at least until the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Commending him for taking England to consecutive EURO finals, Carragher said (via LiverpoolECHO):

“He led the country to another final where they were deservedly beaten by a superior side, but there is no way his selections or in-game decisions were the decisive factor on Sunday night.

“My belief going into the game was Southgate had to stay, win or lose. Conceding an 87th-minute winner does not change that.”

Carragher Wants Alexander-Arnold To Take Walker’s Spot

Although Carragher wants Southgate to continue managing the Three Lions, he does not think his team selection has been spot on. The 2005 UEFA Champions League winner has noted that Walker is 34 and is declining and should now make way for 25-year-old Alexander-Arnold. He also claimed Walker was responsible for at least three of the six goals England conceded in EURO 2024.

He added:

“With Kyle Walker getting no younger, England must start trusting Trent Alexander-Arnold as a right-back so he is a mainstay for the next two years. He is too good not to be in the starting XI. People keep talking about his defensive capacities. Walker was at fault for at least three goals in this tournament.”

Alexander-Arnold started the first two games for England in EURO 2024, playing as a holding midfielder. However, he struggled to hold his own against natural midfielders and had to cede his place in the playing XI — first to Conor Gallagher and then Kobbie Mainoo. Walker, meanwhile, started every game for England in EURO 2024, failing to score or assist.