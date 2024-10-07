Rookie QB Drake Maye could get his first start for the Patriots in Week 6

After a win in Week 1, the New England Patriots have lost four straight games. Their (12.4) points per game this season is second only to the Miami Dolphins. A team that is without their starting QB. In the 2024 NFL draft, the Patriots selected QB Drake Maye out of the University of North Carolina.

However, New England brought in veteran QB Jacoby Brissett to compete with Maye this offseason. The Patriots felt Maye wasn’t ready to start right away and Brissett won the job. After four straight losses and (8.7) points in their last three games, head coach Jerod Mayo might be ready to make a switch. ESPN reporter Mike Reiss noted that Mayo is strongly considering Drake Maye for Week 6.

Drake Maye could make the first start of his career in Week 6 vs. the Texans

A QB change could soon be coming to New England, with rookie first-round pick Drake Maye potentially starting Sunday vs. the Texans. https://t.co/upeylmzyyR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2024



The New England Patriots are struggling on offense and head coach Jerod Mayo is hinting at a change. He called the way the team won their only game this season “unsustainable”. Starting QB Jacoby Brissett has left a lot to be desired at QB, especially over his last few games. Brissett went 18-34 for 160 yards and zero touchdowns. New England’s only offensive touchdown was scored on the ground by Rhamondre Stevenson. Through five games this season, Brissett has thrown two touchdowns and one interception. He has one touchdown pass in his last three games.

Head coach Jerod Mayo can sense that the team needs a spark. Luckily, the Patriots have a rookie QB in Drake Maye who has been seeing first-team reps throughout the season. Maye has been taking 30% of the reps with the first team since training camp. New England has been waiting to unleash their rookie QB and it might be time after their fourth-straight loss. Drake Maye hasn’t started a game yet for the Patriots but he did make an appearance in a 24-3 loss to the Jets. There’s speculation around the league that Maye could start his first game for the Pats in Week 6 at home vs. the Texans.