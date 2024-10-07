NFL

Rookie QB Drake Maye could get his first start for the Patriots in Week 6

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Drake Maye Patriots pic
Drake Maye Patriots pic

After a win in Week 1, the New England Patriots have lost four straight games. Their (12.4) points per game this season is second only to the Miami Dolphins. A team that is without their starting QB. In the 2024 NFL draft, the Patriots selected QB Drake Maye out of the University of North Carolina. 

However, New England brought in veteran QB Jacoby Brissett to compete with Maye this offseason. The Patriots felt Maye wasn’t ready to start right away and Brissett won the job. After four straight losses and (8.7) points in their last three games, head coach Jerod Mayo might be ready to make a switch. ESPN reporter Mike Reiss noted that Mayo is strongly considering Drake Maye for Week 6.

Drake Maye could make the first start of his career in Week 6 vs. the Texans


The New England Patriots are struggling on offense and head coach Jerod Mayo is hinting at a change. He called the way the team won their only game this season “unsustainable”. Starting QB Jacoby Brissett has left a lot to be desired at QB, especially over his last few games. Brissett went 18-34 for 160 yards and zero touchdowns. New England’s only offensive touchdown was scored on the ground by Rhamondre Stevenson. Through five games this season, Brissett has thrown two touchdowns and one interception. He has one touchdown pass in his last three games.

Head coach Jerod Mayo can sense that the team needs a spark. Luckily, the Patriots have a rookie QB in Drake Maye who has been seeing first-team reps throughout the season. Maye has been taking 30% of the reps with the first team since training camp. New England has been waiting to unleash their rookie QB and it might be time after their fourth-straight loss. Drake Maye hasn’t started a game yet for the Patriots but he did make an appearance in a 24-3 loss to the Jets. There’s speculation around the league that Maye could start his first game for the Pats in Week 6 at home vs. the Texans.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Giants defense 2024 pic
NFL

LATEST The Giants’ (22.0) sacks through five weeks of the 2024 season is the most in the NFL

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 07 2024
Andy Dalton Bryce Young
NFL
Andy Dalton Will Start For The Panthers Against Falcons Despite Bryce Young Returning During Week 5 Loss
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 07 2024

The Carolina Panthers welcomed Bryce Young back to the team during their week 5 loss to the Bears, but head coach Dave Canales says Andy Dalton will remain as starter…

Drake Maye Patriots pic
NFL
Rookie QB Drake Maye could get his first start for the Patriots in Week 6
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 07 2024

After a win in Week 1, the New England Patriots have lost four straight games. Their (12.4) points per game this season is second only to the Miami Dolphins. A…

Aaron Rodgers Jets pic
NFL
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers dealing with a low ankle sprain after a 23-17 loss in Week 5
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 07 2024
Rayshawn Jenkins
NFL
NFL History Made As Two 100-Yard Defensive Touchdowns Are Scored On The Same Weekend
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 07 2024
Joe Mixon Texans pic
NFL
Could Texans’ Joe Mixon (ankle) miss his third straight game this Sunday?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 04 2024
Davante Adams 2
NFL
Derek Carr Gives Thoughts On Davante Adams Trade Rumours With Potential Reunion On The Cards
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 04 2024
Arrow to top