New England Patriots first round pick Drake Maye got his first minutes in the NFL last night, as the quarterback came on for the final drive in loss to Jets.

Jets End Losing Streak To Patriots

The Patriots hadn’t lost a game at MetLife Stadium sine 2015 before Thursday night, but Aaron Rodgers led a masterclass this week to finally snap New York’s losing streak.

In the end breaking the losing record came very easily, as the Patriots struggled to land any real blows in week 3 during what was an extremely one sided affair.

Rodgers threw for 281 yards as well as two touchdowns, including his first passing touchdown to star New York wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Aaron Rodgers' TD pass to Garrett Wilson was the 480th of his career. It was the first TD he's thrown to a WR drafted in the 1st round. pic.twitter.com/5ZUE81lJQm — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2024

The Jets quarterback had all of MetLife on their feet throughout his seasonal home debut, with Rodgers completing 27 of 35 passes in another consistent performance.

Breece Hall also continued his sharp start to the 2024 NFL season, picking up his first rushing touchdown of the campaign.

It was hard to find many positives from the Patriots on Thursday night, with the road team looking out of their depth for the second week in a row after shocking the Bengals in a week 1 win.

Drake Maye did earn his first minutes as a Patriot in the loss, but his NFL debut certainly didn’t go how he would’ve liked it to with next to no protection for the first round draft pick.

Maye picked up 22 yards from four completions on his debut however it is the three sacks on his opening drive that will be talked about the most in New England.

Drake Maye feels like he’d be ready if his name gets called again. On his debut, he said “Can’t take stupid sacks.” pic.twitter.com/U14ig2z8Uc — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) September 20, 2024

With almost no protection for the New Patriots quarterback, many fans will be hoping that Maye is kept on the sideline for a bit longer to keep him out of harms way.

Next up for the Patriots is a tough match against the 49ers in week 4, while thee Jets look to maintain their good start to the campaign against the Broncos.