NFL

Patriots’ center David Andrews needs shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
David Andrews Patriots pic
David Andrews Patriots pic

After a surprise win vs. the Bengals in Week 1, the New England Patriots have lost three straight games. In the last two weeks, their opponents have outscored them 54-16. That includes a 24-3 loss in Week 3 to the Jets. The Patriots lost 30-13 on the road in Week 4 to the San Francisco 49ers. 

During that game, starting center and captain David Andrews suffered a serious shoulder injury. The 32-year-old took roughly a day to console with team doctors and make a decision. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Andrews is electing to have shoulder surgery and will likely miss the remainder of the 2024 season. A massive loss on the offensive line for New England.

Losing David Andrews is devastating this early in the season for the Patriots


In the 2015 NFL draft, David Andrews went undrafted out of Georgia but signed as a free agent with the Patriots. As a rookie, Andrews played in 14 of their 16 games and made 11 starts. Since then, Andrews has started in every game he’s played for New England. Over the last nine seasons, Andrews has been a foundational piece for their offensive line and identity as a team. Andrews has won two Super Bowls in his time with the Patriots.

New England is down to one healthy center on their active roster after losing David Andrews. Second-year pro Jake Andrews is out for the season with a torn meniscus. That leaves Nick Leverett as their only option moving forward. Not ideal for a Patriots team that is weak at every position on the offensive line. They had a stalwart center in David Andrews but he is done for the season with a shoulder injury. A crushing loss for the Patriots on offense. New England’s (13,0) points per game in 2024 is the second worst through four games. Only the Dolphins are worse and that’s because they lost their starting QB in Week 2. Ironically, the Patriots are at home this Sunday for an AFC East showdown with Miami.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Brandin Cooks Cowboys pic
NFL

LATEST Dallas’ Brandin Cooks is out in Week 5 after developing an infection in his knee following a procedure

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 02 2024
David Andrews Patriots pic
NFL
Patriots’ center David Andrews needs shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 02 2024

After a surprise win vs. the Bengals in Week 1, the New England Patriots have lost three straight games. In the last two weeks, their opponents have outscored them 54-16….

Davante Adams Raiders pic
NFL
Davante Adams has informed the Las Vegas Raiders that he would like to be traded
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 02 2024

Through two games in 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders have a 2-2 record. They’ve lost to the Chargers and Panthers and have beaten the Ravens and the Browns. Heading into…

Garrett Wilson Jets pic
NFL
Garrett Wilson Wants Jets Offense To Switch It Up: “I don’t think we do a lot of different stuff to be honest”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 02 2024
DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys pic
NFL
Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence is being placed on the IR with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 01 2024
Mike McDaniel Dolphins pic
NFL
The Dolphins offense is disastrous with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) on the sideline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 01 2024
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic
NFL
Colts’ Jonathan Taylor (high-ankle sprain) could miss time after an injury suffered late in Week 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 01 2024
Arrow to top