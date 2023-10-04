NFL

Robert Saleh Says Breece Hall Is No Longer On A Snap Count

Owen Jones
New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh says that running back Breece Hall will no longer be on a snap count after coming off a torn ACL.

 

It looks like Hall is finally fully healthy, but Saleh did not say that Hall will get every single carry. Saleh stated that he does want other guys to touch the ball out of the backfield as well. Nevertheless, this is a good sign for Hall’s health and his future prospects as the lead runner for the New York Jets. Hall is by far the best running back on that team. Even though the Jets brought in free agent Dalvin Cook, Hall has looked like the running back he was last season before injury.

In his rookie season, Hall played in 7 games and rushed for 463 yards, while averaging a stellar 5.8 yards per carry. In a limited role this season, Hall has averaged an even better yards per attempt at 6.6. Some thought that Cook would take most of the role for the first couple weeks, but he has looked washed and Hall has been called upon as early as Week 1.

The New York Jets are +2800 to win the AFC East according to New York sportsbooks.

 

Hall no longer being on a snap count will help this New York Jets offense. Zach Wilson looked much improved against a really good Chiefs team. Even though the Jets came up short, this past performance should give Wilson more confidence going into Denver in Week 6. This is a perfect time to unleash Breece Hall. The Denver Broncos have a historically bad defense so far and the worst run defense in the NFL. Look for Hall to have one of his best games of the season.

