NBA

Report: Teams In Australia Are Interested In PG John Wall

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz dfdf
rsz dfdf

John Wall has played in just 74 games over the last 4 NBA seasons, and it looks as though he may be falling out of favor with teams across the league. But there are reports that he’ll have the opportunity to continue his career, but it may have to happen overseas.

Australian Team Is Interested In Adding John Wall

Wall was one of the top point guards in the league during his All-Star seasons with the Washington Wizards. He averaged over 23 points and 10.7 assists in 2016-17, but it has been mostly downhill since then for his career and production. After sitting out the entire 2019-20 season, Wall started 40 games for the Rockets the year after, before sitting out yet again for the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign.

During the most recent season, he played in 34 games for the Clippers and averaged 11.4 points.

There is a good chance that he’ll have some trouble finding a job next year, but that is only in the NBA. According to a report from Australian sports outlet Code Sports, the South East Melbourne Phoenix of Australia’s NBL are interested in acquiring John Wall.

But it isn’t just some random overseas team that is going to potentially come calling. Wall owns a minority stake in the Phoenix franchise, and is reportedly close with majority owner Romi Chaudhary. The team is relatively new, having played their inaugural season in 2019-20.

It would certainly be the second option for Wall, and he will try his hand at finding work in the NBA first. But playing in different league’s across the globe isn’t the shameful demotion it once was. There are guys who carve out nice endings to their basketball careers while playing overseas, and some have done it in the NBL. Some of the players who have participated in the Australian league after their NBA days include Al Harrington, Steve Blake, and Stephen Jackson.

There are guys in other countries as well. DeMarcus Cousins is looking to work his way back into the league and has taken his talents to Puerto Rico for a chance to play in their league, and Dwight Howard is famously playing in the T1 League in Taiwan.

It would certainly be a financial demotion for John Wall. While the potential salary has certainly not been reported, it will be a far cry from the $35 million+ that he made per year from 2019 until 2023.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz dfdf
NBA

LATEST Report: Teams In Australia Are Interested In PG John Wall

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  34min
usatsi 20553314
NBA
The Atlanta Hawks Are Favorites To Land Jaylen Brown
Author image Owen Jones  •  49min

The Atlanta Hawks are now the betting favorites to land Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown according to BetOnline.   The Atlanta Hawks are the favorites to land Jaylen Brown in…

bob myers warriors
NBA
Golden State Warriors President And GM Stepping Down
Author image Owen Jones  •  5h

Golden State Warriors President and General Manager Bob Myers has decided to step down from his positions in a shocking turn of events.   BREAKING: Golden State’s Bob Myers –…

rsz 1171815281
NBA
Pat Riley Has Been A Part Of 26% Of All NBA Finals In History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
rsz https chowderandchampionscom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1461478483
NBA
Report: Blazers Will Target Siakam, Bridges, And Others This Summer
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2 1
NBA
Miami Heat Have Flight Scheduled For Denver After Game 7
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 29 2023
rsz c9a2ab3d lillard jokic nba
NBA
Damian Lillard Says Nikola Jokic “Might Be The Best Player In The League”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 28 2023
Arrow to top