Liverpool have reportedly started tracking Lecce’s teen left-back Patrick Dorgu as a potential replacement for veteran fullback Andy Robertson.

Liverpool Start Planning For The Future

With an average age of 25.9 years, Premier League giants Liverpool have the fifth-oldest squad amongst the “Big Six” in the English top flight. Only Manchester United, with an average age of 26.3 years, have an older squad than the Reds. To bring the squad age down, Merseysiders require an injection of youth, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via FourFourTwo), they could get the rebuild underway by signing a younger left-back.

Current first-choice left-back Robertson will turn 30 in March, which will make him one of the eight 30+ players on Liverpool’s roster. Given the physical and demanding nature of the league, it is difficult to predict the longevity of a player, which is why the Anfield outfit want to future-proof the position by bringing in 18-year-old Dorgu.

The Nigerian-Danish left-back has impressed with his performances in Italy this season, claiming an assist in nine appearances across competitions. He is also mature beyond his years, is quick off the mark, and puts in a tireless shift from start to finish. Dorgu, whose, contract expires in June 2027, is also being courted by Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Manchester City and La Liga giants Barcelona.

Reds Can Take Their Time To Find A Suitable Replacement For Robertson

Although he is nearing the dreaded milestone of 30, Robertson is showing no signs of slowing down. The Scotland skipper has played all eight of Liverpool’s Premier League matches this season, scoring once. His runs into the final third and link-up play with left-winger Luis Diaz has been one of the highlights of the Merseysiders’ campaign.

Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull City for a mere $9.47 million fee in July 2017. He quickly became a first-team player under Klopp and has not looked back since. The Scot has thus far featured in 275 games for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring nine times and claiming 63 assists.

His performances have helped Liverpool win a Premier League title, a UEFA Champions League trophy, and an FA Cup amongst other honors. Robertson’s current contract with the English giants expires in June 2026.