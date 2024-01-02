Soccer

Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Los Blancos Are Focused On PSG Ace Kylian Mbappe But Are Not Close To Finalizing Deal

Sushan Chakraborty
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar and Real Madrid’s No. 1 target Kylian Mbappe has yet to decide his future. With PSG pushing for a renewal and Madrid trying to lure him away to Spain, the race for Mbappe’s services is still very much open.

Real Madrid Have Been On Kylian Mbappe’s Tail For Years

The most decorated club in Europe, Real Madrid have long been trying to sign Kylian Mbappe. They reportedly tried to sign him once when he was a teen sensation at Monaco but the Frenchman ultimately picked PSG. They were expected to finally get him to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in June 2022, but again, the 25-year-old chose to extend his stay with the Parisians.

Mbappe, too, has always been vocal about his desire to play for Real Madrid. He has unhesitantly dubbed them as his dream club, saying he hopes to wear the iconic white shirt someday.

In the summer, Mbappe told PSG that he had no intention of extending his stay at the Parc des Princes beyond June 2024. He was initially shunned from training but was eventually let back in, possibly at the expense of his loyalty bonus. Many expect Mbappe to finally sign a pre-agreement with Madrid in January and join them as a free agent at the end of June.

Fabrizio Romano Says Mbappe Saga Is Far From Over

Although Los Merengues are seen as the favorites, the Mbappe saga has yet to reach its climax, with Romano expecting plenty of twists and turns along the way. In his Daily Briefing column, the Italian claimed it would be foolish to predict the outcome, as the tale was unfolding day by day.

He wrote (via CaughtOffside):

There’s a lot of focus on Kylian Mbappe now that it’s January and he is technically free to negotiate with foreign clubs for a move for next season. Still, I wanted to address some of the latest Real Madrid speculation here.

Unfortunately, despite much being written about Mbappe’s situation, nothing is clear on this story yet. I’m not in the position to give any guarantee on when Mbappe will decide his future.”

Romano concluded by adding:

The situation remains the same – Real Madrid are on it, PSG are pushing to sign new deal, and it’s absolutely open. Again, I keep repeating on Mbappe; it’s one to follow day by day. In my view, any predictions now make no sense.

Mbappe has been in excellent form this season for PSG. Playing 22 games in all competitions, he has scored 21 times and provided two assists, emerging as the top scorer in Ligue 1.

Arrow to top