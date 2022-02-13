Levante vs Real Betis live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Sunday, Levante hosts Real Betis to the Ciutat de València in the Spanish La Liga, which kicks out with a new batch of matchups.

Levante vs Real Betis Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Levante vs Real Betis in the La Liga, LiveScore Bet has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with LiveScore Bet and watch the Levante vs Real Betis live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join LiveScore Bet by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join LiveScore Bet and watch Levante vs Real Betis live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Levante vs Real Betis Preview

This will be the sides’ second meeting this season after the visitors won a convincing 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture in November.

Last Friday, Levante was humiliated 3-0 by Getafe as they struggled to find their footing. Alessio Lisci’s side has now lost all but one of their last seven games in all competitions, with the exception of a 2-0 triumph over Mallorca on January 8.

This terrible sequence of performances has planted them to the bottom of the standings, with only 11 points from 22 games so far this season.

Real Betis, on the other hand, won their final game in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo Vallecano 2-1. They have recently returned to La Liga, where their three-game unbeaten streak came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Villarreal in their most recent match.

Real Betis are now third in the table, two points ahead of fourth-placed Barcelona, with 40 points after 23 games.

When does Levante vs Real Betis kick-off?

The Levante vs Real Betis will kick off at 20:15 on 12th February 2022 at Ciutat de València.

Join LiveScore Bet and watch Levante vs Real Betis.

Levante vs Real Betis Team News

Levante Team News

Shkodran Mustafi, Sergio Postigo, and Jose Campana are all out for Levante this weekend due to injury, while Roger Marti is out due to suspension.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Fernandez; Son, Vezo, Caceres, Clerc; De Frutos, Radoja, Pepelu, Bardhi; Soldado, Morales

Real Betis Team News

Claudio Bravo and Martin Montoya will be out for Betis due to injury, while Sergio Canales and Victor Camarasa are unlikely to be available.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Silva; Bellerin, Pezzella, Ruiz, Moreno; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Tello, Fekir, Juanmi; Iglesias

Join LiveScore Bet and follow Levante vs Real Betis.